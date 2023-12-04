The Lathums to play huge homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park in 2024

The Lathums will play a homecoming date next year. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Struggle band will play the epic date in their home city next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Lathums are set to play a massive hometown show next year in their biggest show to date.

The milestone gig will see the Wigan band play a headline homecoming date on Friday 19th 2024.

The How Beautiful Life Can Be four-piece will be joined by special guest Jake Bugg and support act Brooke Combe.

Taking to social media, Alex Moore and co wrote: "This one is very close to our hearts, our biggest show to date will be held at our home town of Wigan, July 19th your boys will be taking the stage at Robin Park with some seriously amazing company. You don’t want to miss this one, stay safe, spread love and we’ll see you there"

Get the full ticket details below.

This one is very close to our hearts, our biggest show to date will be held at our home town of Wigan, July 19th your boys will be taking the stage at Robin Park with some seriously amazing company. You don’t want to miss this one, stay safe, spread love and we’ll see you there💛 pic.twitter.com/sJnfkCL0Nh — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) December 4, 2023

The Lathums will play an hometown show next year. Picture: Ewan Ogden/Press

How to buy tickets to The Lathums' Wigan gig:

Presale for The Lathums' Wigan gig starts on Thursday 7th December at 9am. Fans can sign up for access here.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8th December from 9am.

The Lathums at Robin Park poster. Picture: Press

Who's supporting The Lathums at Wigan?

Jake Bugg

Brooke Combe