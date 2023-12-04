The Lathums to play huge homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park in 2024

On Air Now
4 December 2023, 16:14 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 16:16
The Struggle band will play the epic date in their home city next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.
The Lathums are set to play a massive hometown show next year in their biggest show to date.
The milestone gig will see the Wigan band play a headline homecoming date on Friday 19th 2024.
The How Beautiful Life Can Be four-piece will be joined by special guest Jake Bugg and support act Brooke Combe.
Taking to social media, Alex Moore and co wrote: "This one is very close to our hearts, our biggest show to date will be held at our home town of Wigan, July 19th your boys will be taking the stage at Robin Park with some seriously amazing company. You don’t want to miss this one, stay safe, spread love and we’ll see you there"
