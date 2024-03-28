Vampire Weekend announce Only God Was Above Us UK tour dates for 2024

28 March 2024, 13:04 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 13:23

Vampire Weekend press image
Vampire Weekend are set to embark on dates this winter. Picture: Michael Schmelling/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The A Punk outfit will embark on dates on this side of the pond to support their new album this year. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Vampire Weekend have announced the details of their Only God Was Above US Tour for 2024.

The New York City indie rockers - comprised of Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson - will embark on UK dates this winter, playing two shows at Manchester O2 Apollo and a pair of shows in London at the Eventim Apollo and O2 Academy Brixton respectively.

Ahead of their UK shows, the band will also play an Irish date Dublin's 3Arena on 29th November.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday 5th April at 10am BST.

See Vampire Weekend's 2024 UK tour dates and how to buy tickets below.

Vampire Weekend's Only God Was Above Us tour dates
Vampire Weekend's Only God Was Above Us UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Vampire Weekend's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 29th November 2024: Dublin 3Arena
  • Sun 1st December 2024: Manchester O2 Apollo
  • Monday 2nd December 2024: Manchester O2 Apollo
  • Wednesday 4th December 2024: London Eventim Apollo
  • Friday 6th December 2024: University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall
  • Tuesday 10h December 2024: London O2 Academy Brixton

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 5th April from 10am BST from here.
  • Fans can pre-order the band's Only god Was Above Us album for pre-sale access here.

Visit vampireweeekend.com for more.

See Vampire Weekend's new UK and European tour dates in full below:

The band also today unveiled their new single, Mary Boone, which you can stream below:

VAMPIRE WEEKEND – MARY BOONE (OFFICIAL VISUALIZER)

Vampire Weekend - A Punk LIVE | Soundcheck Session

