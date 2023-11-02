Green Day announce 2024 UK & Ireland dates for The Saviors tour

Green Day have announced dates for next year. Picture: Emmie America

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio will celebrate 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of their American Idiot album with UK tour dates. Find out how to buy tickets.

Green Day have announced their Saviors Tour world for 2024.

The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - have confirmed their plans to tour their new Saviors album, while celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversary of their Dookie and American Idiot album respectively.

The mammoth dates will see the Bay Area rockers play the likes of Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 21st June and London Wembley Stadium on 29th June 2024.

The dates also include a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday 23rd June.

Tickets to Green Day's 2024 UK dates go in general sale on Friday 10th November from 9.30am GMT. Presale starts Wednesday 8th November at 9.30 GMT. Visit greenday.com/tour for more.

See the full dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

Green Day's 2024 The Savior Tour UK and Europe dates. Picture: Press

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

How to buy tickets to Green Day's 2024 UK tour:

Who's supporting Green Day on their 2024 UK dates?

Support for their dates comes from The Hives, Nothing But Thieves, The Interrupers, Donots and Maid of Ace on select dates.

The news comes after the band announced the details of their fourteenth studio album, Saviors, and its lead track, The American Dream Is Killing Me.

Watch the Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley-directed video, which sees the band in the midst of a zombie apocalypse below:

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me (Official Music Video)

Billie Joe Armstrong described the new song as “a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people - in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.”

It was a no brainer for the band to make the song their first single, explaining: "As soon we cut it, we said, `Okay, that’s going first."

Green Day's Saviours album is released on 19th January 2024.