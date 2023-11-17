The Lightning Seeds announce 35th anniversary Greatest Hits album and tour for 2024

By Jenny Mensah

Ian Broudie and co have announced their Tomorrow's Here Today album and tour. Find out how you can buy tickets.

The Lightning Seeds have announced Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds- a Greatest Hits album and tour set for 2024.

Ian Broudie and co will release a compilation record and embark on 35th anniversary dates in the UK and Ireland throughout November and December next year.

The string of gigs will include a homecoming show at Liverpool Olympia on Sunday 7th December and a date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Friday 13th December.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 24th November from 10am. Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 22nd November at 10am.

See the full dates and find out how you can be in with the best chance of being there below.

We are delighted to announce ‘Tomorrow’s Here Today’, a Greatest Hits Tour and Album celebrating 35 years of Lightning Seeds. Pre order any format of the album from our official store before 3pm on Tuesday for early access to our 2024 UK and Ireland Tour https://t.co/dHDXY4uq83 pic.twitter.com/RBVg9T9nzD — Lightning Seeds (@Lightning_Seeds) November 17, 2023

The Lightning Seeds' 35th anniversary dates for 2024:

Friday 8th November 2024 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Saturday 9th November 2024 – Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 14th November 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 15th November 2024 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Thursday 21st November 2024 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 22nd November 2024 – Oxford, O2 Academy

Saturday 23st November 2024 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Thursday 28th November 2024 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Friday 29th November 2024 – Glasgow, Garage

Saturday 30th November 2024 – Dublin, AcademyDecember 2024

Sunday 1st December 2024 – Belfast, Limelight

Thursday 5th December 2024 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Friday 6th December 2024 – Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

Saturday 7th December 2024 – Liverpool, Olympia

Thursday 12th December 2024 – Cambridge, Junction

Friday 13th December 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Saturday 14th December 2024 – Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls

How to buy tickets for The Lightning Seeds' 2024 dates:

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 24th November from 10am.

Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 22nd November at 10am.

Fans can pre-order any format of Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds here before 3pm GMT Tuesday 21st November to receive early access to the Lightning Seeds 2024 UK and Ireland Tour.