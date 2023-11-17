The Lightning Seeds announce 35th anniversary Greatest Hits album and tour for 2024

17 November 2023, 17:36

The Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie
The Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

Ian Broudie and co have announced their Tomorrow's Here Today album and tour. Find out how you can buy tickets.

The Lightning Seeds have announced Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds- a Greatest Hits album and tour set for 2024.

Ian Broudie and co will release a compilation record and embark on 35th anniversary dates in the UK and Ireland throughout November and December next year.

The string of gigs will include a homecoming show at Liverpool Olympia on Sunday 7th December and a date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Friday 13th December.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 24th November from 10am. Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 22nd November at 10am.

See the full dates and find out how you can be in with the best chance of being there below.

The Lightning Seeds' 35th anniversary dates for 2024:

  • Friday 8th November 2024 – Sheffield, Leadmill
  • Saturday 9th November 2024 – Norwich, Waterfront
  • Thursday 14th November 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City
  • Friday 15th November 2024 – Cardiff, Tramshed
  • Thursday 21st November 2024 – Bristol, O2 Academy
  • Friday 22nd November 2024 – Oxford, O2 Academy
  • Saturday 23st November 2024 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
  • Thursday 28th November 2024 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
  • Friday 29th November 2024 – Glasgow, Garage
  • Saturday 30th November 2024 – Dublin, AcademyDecember 2024
  • Sunday 1st December 2024 – Belfast, Limelight
  • Thursday 5th December 2024 – Manchester, Albert Hall
  • Friday 6th December 2024 – Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union
  • Saturday 7th December 2024 – Liverpool, Olympia
  • Thursday 12th December 2024 – Cambridge, Junction
  • Friday 13th December 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • Saturday 14th December 2024 – Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls

How to buy tickets for The Lightning Seeds' 2024 dates:

  • Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 24th November from 10am.
  • Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 22nd November at 10am.
  • Fans can pre-order any format of Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds here before 3pm GMT Tuesday 21st November to receive early access to the Lightning Seeds 2024 UK and Ireland Tour.

The Lightning Seeds - Pure (Official Video)

