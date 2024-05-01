Are these the worst ever Britpop album covers?

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
1 May 2024, 14:04
From the bizarre to the downright confusing, get a load of some of the most "challenging" Britpop album artworks to hit the record stores.
The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you.
Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it.
An album cover concept rejected by The Hives for being "too obvious".
By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart in a field full of nettles.
Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign.
Cracking album. Underwhelming cover.
It's just a painting of a steam train, basically.
Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, it's practically trying to run away from itself.
Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping.
A mysterious figure (a peasant-pig-astronaut?) rides up an escalator in the middle of a forest. We're sure this means something significant, but we can't quite think what that is.
The "magic hour" is the time of day when the sun is at a point that's very favurable to photographers. So here's a Photoshop of some lad stood in front of a lake.
The Britpop band's third album was delayed somewhat after the success of 1995's ON, and this unremarkable artwork didn't help to sell it.
Pearl Lowe's Britpop scenseters didn't even make it to a "proper" studio album, so fans had to make do with this compilation some years after the fact - complete with barely-readable title.
A watercolour of an interesting guitar didn't exactly sum up the whirlwind of psychedelic sunshine pop that appeared on the Liverpool band's fourth album.
Action Man - the boy band years.