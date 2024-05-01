Are these the worst ever Britpop album covers?

From the bizarre to the downright confusing, get a load of some of the most "challenging" Britpop album artworks to hit the record stores.

Supergrass - I Should Coco The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you. Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover. Picture: Press

Suede - Coming Up Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it. Suede - Coming Up album artwork. Picture: Press

These Animal Men - Accident And Emergency An album cover concept rejected by The Hives for being "too obvious". These Animal Men - Accident And Emergency album artwork. Picture: Press

Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart in a field full of nettles. Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already. Picture: Press

Lush - Lovelife Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign. Lush - Lovelife album cover. Picture: Press

The Auteurs - New Wave Cracking album. Underwhelming cover. The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork. Picture: Press

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish It's just a painting of a steam train, basically. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

Gay Dad - Leisure Noise Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, it's practically trying to run away from itself. Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover. Picture: Press

Marion - This World And Body Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping. Marion - This World And Body album cover. Picture: Press

Kula Shaker - Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts A mysterious figure (a peasant-pig-astronaut?) rides up an escalator in the middle of a forest. We're sure this means something significant, but we can't quite think what that is. Kula Shaker - Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts album cover. Picture: Press

Cast - Magic Hour The "magic hour" is the time of day when the sun is at a point that's very favurable to photographers. So here's a Photoshop of some lad stood in front of a lake. Cast - Magic Hour album artwork. Picture: Press

Echobelly - Lustra The Britpop band's third album was delayed somewhat after the success of 1995's ON, and this unremarkable artwork didn't help to sell it. Echobelly - Lustra album artwork. Picture: Press

Powder - MCMXCV Pearl Lowe's Britpop scenseters didn't even make it to a "proper" studio album, so fans had to make do with this compilation some years after the fact - complete with barely-readable title. Powder - MCMXCV album artwork. Picture: Press

The Boo Radleys - Wake Up! A watercolour of an interesting guitar didn't exactly sum up the whirlwind of psychedelic sunshine pop that appeared on the Liverpool band's fourth album. The Boo Radleys - Wake Up! album artwork. Picture: Press