Are these the worst ever Britpop album covers?

1 May 2024, 14:04

Are these Britpop-era album covers really that bad?
Are these Britpop-era album covers really that bad? Picture: Press

From the bizarre to the downright confusing, get a load of some of the most "challenging" Britpop album artworks to hit the record stores.

  1. Supergrass - I Should Coco

    The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you.

    Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover
    Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Suede - Coming Up

    Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it.

    Suede - Coming Up album artwork
    Suede - Coming Up album artwork. Picture: Press

  3. These Animal Men - Accident And Emergency

    An album cover concept rejected by The Hives for being "too obvious".

    These Animal Men - Accident And Emergency album artwork
    These Animal Men - Accident And Emergency album artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already

    By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart in a field full of nettles.

    Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already
    Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already. Picture: Press

  5. Lush - Lovelife

    Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign.

    Lush - Lovelife album cover
    Lush - Lovelife album cover. Picture: Press

  6. The Auteurs - New Wave

    Cracking album. Underwhelming cover.

    The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork
    The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish

    It's just a painting of a steam train, basically.

    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover
    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Gay Dad - Leisure Noise

    Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, it's practically trying to run away from itself.

    Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover
    Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover. Picture: Press

  9. Marion - This World And Body

    Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping.

    Marion - This World And Body album cover
    Marion - This World And Body album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Kula Shaker - Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts

    A mysterious figure (a peasant-pig-astronaut?) rides up an escalator in the middle of a forest. We're sure this means something significant, but we can't quite think what that is.

    Kula Shaker - Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts album cover
    Kula Shaker - Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Cast - Magic Hour

    The "magic hour" is the time of day when the sun is at a point that's very favurable to photographers. So here's a Photoshop of some lad stood in front of a lake.

    Cast - Magic Hour album artwork
    Cast - Magic Hour album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Echobelly - Lustra

    The Britpop band's third album was delayed somewhat after the success of 1995's ON, and this unremarkable artwork didn't help to sell it.

    Echobelly - Lustra album artwork
    Echobelly - Lustra album artwork. Picture: Press

  13. Powder - MCMXCV

    Pearl Lowe's Britpop scenseters didn't even make it to a "proper" studio album, so fans had to make do with this compilation some years after the fact - complete with barely-readable title.

    Powder - MCMXCV album artwork
    Powder - MCMXCV album artwork. Picture: Press

  14. The Boo Radleys - Wake Up!

    A watercolour of an interesting guitar didn't exactly sum up the whirlwind of psychedelic sunshine pop that appeared on the Liverpool band's fourth album.

    The Boo Radleys - Wake Up! album artwork
    The Boo Radleys - Wake Up! album artwork. Picture: Press

  15. S*M*A*S*H - Self Abused

    Action Man - the boy band years.

    S*M*A*S*H - Self Abused album artwork
    S*M*A*S*H - Self Abused album artwork. Picture: Press

