The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1978
29 April 2024, 17:52
Let's turn back the clock to the year of War Of The Worlds, Some Girls, Jazz, Outlandos D'Amour and much, much more.
-
Gerry Rafferty - City To City: release date 20th January 1978
The second solo album from the former member of Stealers Wheel included the massive hit Baker Street and Right Down The Line.
-
Van Halen - Van Halen: release date 10th February 1978
The debut studio album from the Californian rock outfit included Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love, Runnin' With The Devil and a cover of The Kinks' You Really Got Me.
-
Judas Priest – Stained Class: release date 10th February 1978
The fourth studio album from the pioneering British heavy metal band was later at the centre of a "subliminal messaging" court case over their track Better By You, Better Than Me. The case was thankfully dismissed.
-
Kate Bush - The Kick Inside: released 17th February 1978
The debut album from the legendary singer-songwriter included her No 1 Wuthering Heights, The Man With The Child In His Eyes and Them Heavy People.
-
Patti Smith Group - Easter: release date 3rd March 1978
Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen.
-
Wings - London Town: release date 31st March 1978
Paul McCartney's sixth album with the supergroup that featured wife Linda and former Moody Blues man Denny Laine didn't include the massive-selling Mull Of Kintyre, but did feature the single With A Little Luck.
-
The Band - The Last Waltz: release date 7th April 1978
The soundtrack to the classic Martin Scorcese film of the legendary group's farewell show included The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, I Shall Be Released, Up On Cripple Creek and guest appearances from Joni Mitchell, Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and Bob Dylan humself.
-
Rainbow - Long Live Rock 'N' Roll: release date 14th April 1978
The third studio album from Ritchie Blackmore and Ronnie James Dio's supergroup included the tracks Long Live Rock 'N' Roll and LA Connection.
-
AC/DC - Powerage: release date 28th April 1978
The fifth album from the Aussie hard rockers included the hit Rock 'N' Roll Damnation.
-
Bruce Springsteen - Darkness On The Edge Of Town: release date 2nd June 1978
The Boss's fourth studio album included the singles Badlands, Promised Land and Prove It All Night.
-
Thin Lizzy - Live And Dangerous: release date 2nd June 1978
Phil Lynott and co presented one of the greatest live albums of all time, recorded on tour in London, Philadelphia and Toronto over the previous eighteen months. The hits Jailbreak, Don't Believe A Word and The Boys Are Back In Town are all present and correct.
-
The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978)
The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed.
-
The Rolling Stones - Some Girls: released 9th June 1978
The Stones' fourteenth album saw them "go disco" with the hit Miss You, but there was still room for a classic ballad in Beast Of Burden.
-
Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops: released 9th June 1978
The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap.
-
Dire Straits - Dire Straits: released 9th June 1978
The debut album from Mark Knopfler and co included the evergreen hit, Sultans Of Swing.
-
Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The World: released 9th June 1978
"No one would have believed, in the last years of the nineteenth century, that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space... and yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly, and surely, they drew their plans against us." Ambitious musical retelling of the HG Wells story, featuring David Essex, Phil Lynott and Richard Burton, which sold tons of copies.
-
Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food: released 14th July 1978
The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River.
-
The Who - Who Are You: released 18th August 1978
The final Who album to feature drummer Keith Moon, who died three weeks after its release. The title track has gone on to be a radio classic.
-
Ramones - Road To Ruin: released 22nd September 1978
The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated.
-
Blondie - Parallel Lines: released 22nd September 1978
The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl.
-
Styx - Pieces Of Eight: released September 1978
The eighth studio album from the American prog rockers included the singles Renegade, Sing For The Day and Blue Collar Man (Long Nights).
-
Toto - Toto: released October 1978
The Los Angeles rock band's debut album included their classic hit Hold The Line.
-
The Police - Outlandos D'Amour: released 3rd November 1978
The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely.
-
The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope: released 10th November 1978
The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun.
-
Queen - Jazz: released 10th November 1978
Queen's seventh studio album included the double 'A' side Fat Bottomed Girls/Bicycle Race and the evergreen Don't Stop Me Now.