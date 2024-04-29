The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1978

Let's turn back the clock to the year of War Of The Worlds, Some Girls, Jazz, Outlandos D'Amour and much, much more.

Gerry Rafferty - City To City: release date 20th January 1978 The second solo album from the former member of Stealers Wheel included the massive hit Baker Street and Right Down The Line. Gerry Rafferty - City To City album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Van Halen - Van Halen: release date 10th February 1978 The debut studio album from the Californian rock outfit included Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love, Runnin' With The Devil and a cover of The Kinks' You Really Got Me. Van Halen - Van Halen album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Judas Priest – Stained Class: release date 10th February 1978 The fourth studio album from the pioneering British heavy metal band was later at the centre of a "subliminal messaging" court case over their track Better By You, Better Than Me. The case was thankfully dismissed. Judas Priest – Stained Class album artwork. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - The Kick Inside: released 17th February 1978 The debut album from the legendary singer-songwriter included her No 1 Wuthering Heights, The Man With The Child In His Eyes and Them Heavy People. Kate Bush - The Kick Inside. Picture: Press

Patti Smith Group - Easter: release date 3rd March 1978 Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen. Patti Smith Group - Easter. Picture: Press

Wings - London Town: release date 31st March 1978 Paul McCartney's sixth album with the supergroup that featured wife Linda and former Moody Blues man Denny Laine didn't include the massive-selling Mull Of Kintyre, but did feature the single With A Little Luck. Wings - London Town. Picture: Press

The Band - The Last Waltz: release date 7th April 1978 The soundtrack to the classic Martin Scorcese film of the legendary group's farewell show included The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, I Shall Be Released, Up On Cripple Creek and guest appearances from Joni Mitchell, Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and Bob Dylan humself. The Band - The Last Waltz album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Rainbow - Long Live Rock 'N' Roll: release date 14th April 1978 The third studio album from Ritchie Blackmore and Ronnie James Dio's supergroup included the tracks Long Live Rock 'N' Roll and LA Connection. Rainbow - Long Live Rock 'N' Roll album artwork. Picture: Alamy

AC/DC - Powerage: release date 28th April 1978 The fifth album from the Aussie hard rockers included the hit Rock 'N' Roll Damnation. AC/DC - Powerage album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Bruce Springsteen - Darkness On The Edge Of Town: release date 2nd June 1978 The Boss's fourth studio album included the singles Badlands, Promised Land and Prove It All Night. Bruce Springsteen - Darkness On The Edge Of Town. Picture: Press

Thin Lizzy - Live And Dangerous: release date 2nd June 1978 Phil Lynott and co presented one of the greatest live albums of all time, recorded on tour in London, Philadelphia and Toronto over the previous eighteen months. The hits Jailbreak, Don't Believe A Word and The Boys Are Back In Town are all present and correct. Thin Lizzy - Live And Dangerous. Picture: Press

The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978) The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed. The Cars - The Cars: release date 6th June 1978. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Some Girls: released 9th June 1978 The Stones' fourteenth album saw them "go disco" with the hit Miss You, but there was still room for a classic ballad in Beast Of Burden. The Rolling Stones - Some Girls. Picture: Press

Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops: released 9th June 1978 The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap. Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops. Picture: Press

Dire Straits - Dire Straits: released 9th June 1978 The debut album from Mark Knopfler and co included the evergreen hit, Sultans Of Swing. Dire Straits - Dire Straits album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The World: released 9th June 1978 "No one would have believed, in the last years of the nineteenth century, that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space... and yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly, and surely, they drew their plans against us." Ambitious musical retelling of the HG Wells story, featuring David Essex, Phil Lynott and Richard Burton, which sold tons of copies. Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food: released 14th July 1978 The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River. Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food. Picture: Press

The Who - Who Are You: released 18th August 1978 The final Who album to feature drummer Keith Moon, who died three weeks after its release. The title track has gone on to be a radio classic. The Who - Who Are You. Picture: Press

Ramones - Road To Ruin: released 22nd September 1978 The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated. Ramones - Road To Ruin: album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Blondie - Parallel Lines: released 22nd September 1978 The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl. Blondie - Parallel Lines. Picture: Press

Styx - Pieces Of Eight: released September 1978 The eighth studio album from the American prog rockers included the singles Renegade, Sing For The Day and Blue Collar Man (Long Nights). Styx - Pieces Of Eight album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Toto - Toto: released October 1978 The Los Angeles rock band's debut album included their classic hit Hold The Line. Toto - Toto album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Police - Outlandos D'Amour: released 3rd November 1978 The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely. The Police - Outlandos D'Amour. Picture: Press

The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope: released 10th November 1978 The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun. The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope. Picture: Press