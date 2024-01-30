Nothing But Thieves announce huge Cardiff and Leeds outdoor shows for 2024

Nothing But Thieves have announced two new shows for 2024. Picture: Press

The Welcome to the DCC rockers will play a pair dates this year in support of their most recent album. Find out how to get tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nothing But Thieves have announced two new UK dates for 2024.

The Overcome rockers are set to perform at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 19th June before taking to the stage at Millennium Square in Leeds on Wednesday 3rd July in support of their Welcome To The DCC album.

The band's Leeds show is part of the Sounds Of The City series, which will also feature performances from the likes of Suede and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets for both dates go on general sale from Friday 2nd February here. NBTID holders can access the pre-sale now.

Visit nbthieves.com/events for more.

The news comes ahead of the band's Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves show at the O2 Kentish Town in London this Wednesday 31st January.

The gig will see the band play to Radio X and loyal fans, giving them an opportunity to see the band play their biggest tracks up close at the iconic venue.

Chris Moyles announces Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves!

Radio X’s Managing Editor Matt Deverson said: “Radio X is kicking off the New Year with an unmissable gig, Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves. NBT have had a stellar year and we’re excited that fans have the chance to get right up close with one of the biggest UK acts of the year.”

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.