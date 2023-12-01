The Killers announce Greatest Hits tour for 2024

The Killers have announced dates for 2024. Picture: Todd Weaver

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co will celebrate 20 years of their debut album with live dates across the UK and Ireland. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Killers have announced a Greatest Hits tour for 2024.

The Las Vegas rockers will celebrate 20 years since the release of their Hot Fuss album and the release of their new Greatest Hits compilation, Rebel Diamonds, with UK and Ireland dates in June and July next year.

The band posted on X (formerly Twitter): "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

The epic dates will include three nights at Manchester Co-op Live on 18th, 19th and 21st June, shows at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 25th and 26th June, plus three dates at The O2, London on 4th, 5th and 7th July 2024. The band will also stop off at Dublin's 3Arena.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates and how to buy tickets.

The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates:

14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

15th June 2024 Dublin 2 Arena

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

How to buy tickets to The Killers' 2024 UK tour dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December at 9.30am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

at 9.30am via and www.gigsandtours.com. There is a pre-sale for anyone whole pre-orders Rebel Diamonds from the Killers store, which will take place from 9.30am on Wednesday 6th December. More details are here.

Meanwhile, The Killers' Greatest Hits album, Rebel Diamonds is released on 8th December.

The celebratory collection includes 20 tracks and brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young alongside their more recent works, The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, and their synth-laden Boy single. The album also includes new track, Spirit.

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album artwork. Picture: Press

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. Boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit