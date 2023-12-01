The Killers announce Greatest Hits tour for 2024
1 December 2023, 09:06 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 10:08
Brandon Flowers and co will celebrate 20 years of their debut album with live dates across the UK and Ireland. Find out how to buy tickets.
The Killers have announced a Greatest Hits tour for 2024.
The Las Vegas rockers will celebrate 20 years since the release of their Hot Fuss album and the release of their new Greatest Hits compilation, Rebel Diamonds, with UK and Ireland dates in June and July next year.
The band posted on X (formerly Twitter): "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"
The epic dates will include three nights at Manchester Co-op Live on 18th, 19th and 21st June, shows at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 25th and 26th June, plus three dates at The O2, London on 4th, 5th and 7th July 2024. The band will also stop off at Dublin's 3Arena.
Find out everything you need to know about the dates and how to buy tickets.
The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates:
- 14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena
- 15th June 2024 Dublin 2 Arena
- 18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 4th July 2024: The O2, London
- 5th July 2024: The O2, London
- 7th July 2024: The O2, London
How to buy tickets to The Killers' 2024 UK tour dates:
- Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December at 9.30am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.
- There is a pre-sale for anyone whole pre-orders Rebel Diamonds from the Killers store, which will take place from 9.30am on Wednesday 6th December. More details are here.
Meanwhile, The Killers' Greatest Hits album, Rebel Diamonds is released on 8th December.
The celebratory collection includes 20 tracks and brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young alongside their more recent works, The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, and their synth-laden Boy single. The album also includes new track, Spirit.
Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2. Mr. Brightside
3. All These Things That I’ve Done
4. Somebody Told Me
5. When You Were Young
6. Read My Mind
7. Human
8. Spaceman
9. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul’s Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. Boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit
Let us introduce you to Rebel Diamonds. Out December 8th. pic.twitter.com/7HoGfDKHOx— The Killers (@thekillers) November 7, 2023