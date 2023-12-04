Kasabian announce homecoming show in Leicester for 2024

Kasabian are set for a homecoming gig next year. Picture: Matt Crossick

Serge Pizzorno and co will play Summer Solstice II on Saturday 6th July. Find out who'll support them and how to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Kasabian have announced an epic homecoming gig for 2024.

The Leicester rockers - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - will return to their hometown for a huge outdoor show at Victoria Park on 6th July, subject to license.

Support comes on the night from special guests Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts still to be announced.

The band will play a career-spanning set and support their forthcoming album Happenings - also set for release next summer, marking their first gig at the park in over a decade.

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 8th December at 9.30am.

Get the full info below, plus how to buy tickets.

Kasabian announce plans for their homecoming gig next summer. Picture: Press

Kasabian said of the news: “We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

When is Kasabian's 2024 homecoming gig?

Kasabian will play Solstice II on Saturday 6th July 2024 at Victoria Park.*

*Subject to license.

SUMMER SOLSTICE II 🌞 🌚. Victoria Park, Leicester on July 6th 2024! For pre-sale tickets pre-order our new Album “Happenings” dropping next summer https://t.co/iuINNTXMmx pic.twitter.com/BjiYx9sOPy — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 4, 2023

How to get tickets to Kasabian's 2024 homecoming gig:

A fan pre-sale goes on sale from Thursday 7th December at 9.30am. Fans pre-ordering Kasabian’s forthcoming Happenings album here will receive early access to UK tour tickets.

Tickets for the Victoria Park* gig will then go on general sale here on Friday 8th December at 9.30am.

*Subject to licence