Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK & European dates, fuels Glastonbury headline rumours

Bruce Springsteen has announced fresh dates for 2024. Picture: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss will return to this side of the pond to play dates in Cardiff and London in summer next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Bruce Springsteen has announced UK and Ireland dates for 2024, fuelling speculation he could be set to headline Glastonbury Festival again.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play a mammoths dates, which culminates in a show at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July.

Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin's Croke Park.

Tickets for his UK dates go on general sale this Friday 3rd November at 10am.

Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

How to buy tickets to Bruce Springsteen's UK dates:

Tickets for Springsteen's UK dates go on sale this Friday 3rd November at 10am and fans can sign up for pre-sale access at gigsandtours.com. His Irish dates (including Northern Ireland go on sale on Monday 6th November at 8am. Visit Bruce Springsteen's official website for more.

The dates will also see The Boss play Barcelona's Estadi Olympic on 20th June and Goffertpark in The Netherlands on 17th June, leaving a perfect space for the legend to appear at Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Springsteen has headlined the festival once before in 2009, where he topped the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night.

He also made an appearance during Paul McCartney's headline set in 2022, joining The Beatles legend on stage as well as Foo Fighters' rocker Dave Grohl, with them both returning to the stage for a rendition of Hey Jude.