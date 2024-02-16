The Libertines announce UK & Ireland tour for autumn 2024

The Libertines are headed out on tour in support of their new album. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

Find out where the Boys in the Band rockers are headed on their new live dates and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have announced UK & Ireland dates for 2024.

The legendary indie rockers, who are set to release their keenly-awaited album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on 15th March, will support the record with a new string of dates this year.

Their dates will kick off on Monday 23rd September at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre and will see the band go back to their roots with two consecutive dates at London's Roundhouse.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 23rd February at 9am and fans can pre-order the band's album to gain access to the pre-sale.

See The Libertines' full dates below and find out how you can be with the best chance of getting tickets.

The Libertines' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

Monday 23rd September 2024: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Tuesday 24th September 2024: Belfast The Telegraph Building

Thursday 3rd October 2024: Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 4th October 2024: Norwich UEA

Saturday 5th October 2024: Cambridge The Corn Exchange

Monday 7th October 2024: Cardiff Great Hall

Tuesday 8th October 2024: Bristol O2 Academy

Friday 18th October 2024: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Saturday 19th October 2024: Liverpool Mountford Hall

Monday 21st October 2024: Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday 22nd October 2024: Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 30th October 2024: London Roundhouse

Thursday 31st October 2024: London Roundhouse

Monday 4th October 2024: Sheffield The Octagon

Tuesday 5th October 2024: Newcastle NX

Thursday 7th October 2024: Manchester Albert Hall

How to buy tickets to The Libertines' 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Tickets go on general sale Friday 23 February 2024 at 9am via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade here to gain access to the presale, which takes place on Wednesday 21st February at 9am.

The Libertines - Run Run Run

As previously announced by Radio X, The Libertines will headline On The Beach Brighton on Sunday, July 28th.

They'll be joined The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.

The full line-up of additional artists for the Libertines show is to be announced soon.

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: On The Beach/Press

"There's something about the sea," Doherty told Radio X when asked about playing on Brighton beach for the first time. "There's a calling to it. We're an island nation, aren't we?"

Turning to his Libertines colleague, Pete recalled: "Do you remember the times in Camden, at the end of the night, it'd be two or three in the morning, when we were like 18, 19, and I had my little van? One time we drove down to Brighton."

Barât replied: "There's always that sort of innate attraction to those bodies of water."

The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024

The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on a special stage on the world-famous beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.