Blossoms announce huge Wythenshawe Park show for 2024

2 November 2023, 10:46 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 12:12

Blossoms in 2023
Blossoms in 2023. Picture: Press

The Stockport lads will play their biggest headline show to date in the Manchester park next August.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blossoms have announced details of their biggest headline show to date.

The Stockport lads will play a special show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Supporting the band at the 30,000 capacity gig will be Inhaler, Shed Seven, The K’s, Seb Lowe and Ttrruuces.

Speaking about the show, frontman Tom Ogden said that the headline slot will be "THE moment of our career so far for us. It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever."

Tickets for the Wythenshawe Park show are on sale from 10am on Friday 10th November via Gigs & Tours, Ticketmaster and www.blossomsband.co.uk.

Blossoms - To Do List (After The Breakup) ft. Findlay

Blossoms' latest single To Do List (After The Breakup) featuring Findlay is the first preview of the band's forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2022's Ribbon Around The Bomb.

The group are supporting Inhaler at their Dublin show on 11th November before heading to the US for a series of dates later this month, including a support slot with New Order in Los Angeles. The band will also support Tom Grennan at London's Finsbury Park in August 2024.

Charlie's dad has been ranking the new Blossoms tunes

Latest Videos

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The Top 10 scariest ever music videos

Green Day launch American Idiot in September 2004: Mike Dirnt, Billy Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool.

Why Green Day's American Idiot is still so relevant today

Green Day

Courtney Love perfoms with the Rockin'1000 in Italy and in Hole's Celebrity Skin video inset

When Courtney Love performed Hole's Celebrity Skin with The Rockin'1000...

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Some of the best albums of 2018... from Blossoms, Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Vaccines and Richard Ashcroft.

The 25 best albums of 2018

Blossoms with Dan O'Connell in the Radio X studio, October 2023

Blossoms: Charlie's dad has been ranking all their new songs!

Blossoms 2023

Blossoms share To Do List (After The Breakup) single feat Findlay

Blossoms

Blossoms at Castlefield Bowl: Support, stage times & more

Some of the moments of 2022

2022 in music - see the best photos of the year