Blossoms announce huge Wythenshawe Park show for 2024

Blossoms in 2023. Picture: Press

The Stockport lads will play their biggest headline show to date in the Manchester park next August.

Blossoms have announced details of their biggest headline show to date.

The Stockport lads will play a special show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Supporting the band at the 30,000 capacity gig will be Inhaler, Shed Seven, The K’s, Seb Lowe and Ttrruuces.

Speaking about the show, frontman Tom Ogden said that the headline slot will be "THE moment of our career so far for us. It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever."

Tickets for the Wythenshawe Park show are on sale from 10am on Friday 10th November via Gigs & Tours, Ticketmaster and www.blossomsband.co.uk.

Blossoms' latest single To Do List (After The Breakup) featuring Findlay is the first preview of the band's forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2022's Ribbon Around The Bomb.

The group are supporting Inhaler at their Dublin show on 11th November before heading to the US for a series of dates later this month, including a support slot with New Order in Los Angeles. The band will also support Tom Grennan at London's Finsbury Park in August 2024.