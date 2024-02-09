The Snuts announce winter tour dates for 2024

The Snuts have announced more dates for 2024. Picture: Press

The band, who issued their new album Millenials this month, have added shows for November and December this year.

By Radio X

The Snuts have added further dates to their already-busy 2024.

The West Lothian band - Jack Cochrane, Callum "29" Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan "Joko" Mackay - will now embark on a UK tour this winter, with shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

With their third album, Millennials, due on 23rd February, the dates will see The Snuts cap a busy year, which already includes appearances at TRNSMT, Truck, Kendal Calling and Victorious festivals, plus a headline slot at Liverpool's Sound City in May.

The winter dates include a show at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday 27th November.

Tickets for The Snuts' winter tour go onsale at 10am on Friday 16th February. See thesnuts.co.uk for details.

The Snuts UK Tour Dates 2024

27th February Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

28th February Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

5th May Sound City, Liverpool

12th July TRNSMT Festival

27th July Tramlines Festival

28th July Truck Festival

2nd August Kendal Calling

3rd August Y Not Festival

23rd August Victorious Festival

22nd November City Hall, Newcastle

24th November Academy, Bristol

26th November Academy, Bournemouth

27th November Roundhouse, London

29th November Academy, Birmingham

30th November Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

2nd December Rock City, Nottingham

3rd December Academy, Leeds

Millennials by The Snuts is realeased on 23rd February. Listen to the new single Millionaires below.