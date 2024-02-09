The Snuts announce winter tour dates for 2024

9 February 2024, 16:25

The Snuts have announced more dates for 2024.
The band, who issued their new album Millenials this month, have added shows for November and December this year.

The Snuts have added further dates to their already-busy 2024.

The West Lothian band - Jack Cochrane, Callum "29" Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan "Joko" Mackay - will now embark on a UK tour this winter, with shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

With their third album, Millennials, due on 23rd February, the dates will see The Snuts cap a busy year, which already includes appearances at TRNSMT, Truck, Kendal Calling and Victorious festivals, plus a headline slot at Liverpool's Sound City in May.

The winter dates include a show at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday 27th November.

Tickets for The Snuts' winter tour go onsale at 10am on Friday 16th February. See thesnuts.co.uk for details.

The Snuts UK Tour Dates 2024

  • 27th February Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)
  • 28th February Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)
  • 5th May Sound City, Liverpool
  • 12th July TRNSMT Festival
  • 27th July Tramlines Festival
  • 28th July Truck Festival
  • 2nd August Kendal Calling
  • 3rd August Y Not Festival
  • 23rd August Victorious Festival
  • 22nd November City Hall, Newcastle
  • 24th November Academy, Bristol
  • 26th November Academy, Bournemouth
  • 27th November Roundhouse, London
  • 29th November Academy, Birmingham
  • 30th November Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
  • 2nd December Rock City, Nottingham
  • 3rd December Academy, Leeds

Millennials by The Snuts is realeased on 23rd February. Listen to the new single Millionaires below.

The Snuts - Millionaires (Official Lyric Video )

