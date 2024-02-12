AC/DC announce two Wembley Stadium shows for summer 2024
12 February 2024, 11:31
The rock legends will play a full European tour across the summer, with two London dates and a show at Dublin's Croke Park. Get the full ticket info here.
AC/DC have announced a huge European tour for summer 2024 - including two massive shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 3rd and 7th July.
The PWR UP tour begins in Germany on 17th May and ends at Dublin's Croke Park on 17th August.
The Wembley dates will mark AC/DC's first UK shows since they played Manchester's Etihad and London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in June 2016.
The announcement follows the band's appearance at Power Trip 2023 in California last October, which saw frontman Brian Johnson return to the fold after Axl Rose stood in on vocals for much of 2016's Rock Or Bust tour.
Cliff Williams, AC/DC's long-term bass player, who came out of retirement for the group's last album Power Up in 2020, will not be appearing on this tour, which will feature vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young and drummer Matt Laug.
The band said in a statement: "Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff."
Tickets for the Wembley Stadium shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th February.
Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale at 9am on Friday 16th February.
See www.acdc.com/tour for full ticket info
AC/DC European Tour Dates 2024
- 17th May Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- 21st May Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- 25th May RCF Arena, Reggio Emilia, Italy
- 29th May La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain
- 5th June Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 9th June Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany
- 12th June Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany
- 16th June Messe, Dresden, Germany
- 23rd June Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
- 26th June Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
- 29th June Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland
- 3rd July Wembley Stadium, London
- 7th July Wembley Stadium, London
- 13th July Ring, Hockenheim, Germany
- 17th July Wasen, Stuttgart, Germany
- 21st July Old Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia
- 27th July Zeppelinfeld, Nuremberg, Germany
- 31st July Messe, Hanover, Germany
- 9th August Festivalpark Stenehei. Dessel, Belgium
- 13th August Hippodrome Paris Longchamp. Paris, France
- 17th August Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland