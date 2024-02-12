AC/DC announce two Wembley Stadium shows for summer 2024

AC/DC at the Power Trip show in California on 7th October 2023. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

The rock legends will play a full European tour across the summer, with two London dates and a show at Dublin's Croke Park. Get the full ticket info here.

By Radio X

AC/DC have announced a huge European tour for summer 2024 - including two massive shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 3rd and 7th July.

The PWR UP tour begins in Germany on 17th May and ends at Dublin's Croke Park on 17th August.

The Wembley dates will mark AC/DC's first UK shows since they played Manchester's Etihad and London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in June 2016.

The announcement follows the band's appearance at Power Trip 2023 in California last October, which saw frontman Brian Johnson return to the fold after Axl Rose stood in on vocals for much of 2016's Rock Or Bust tour.

Cliff Williams, AC/DC's long-term bass player, who came out of retirement for the group's last album Power Up in 2020, will not be appearing on this tour, which will feature vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young and drummer Matt Laug.

The band said in a statement: "Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff."

Tickets for the Wembley Stadium shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th February.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale at 9am on Friday 16th February.

See www.acdc.com/tour for full ticket info

AC/DC European Tour Dates 2024