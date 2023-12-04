Noel Gallagher announces outdoor shows for summer 2024

4 December 2023, 16:18 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 16:21

Noel Gallagher is to play four huge outdoor shows in summer 2024
Noel Gallagher is to play four huge outdoor shows in summer 2024. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The High Flying Birds will play dates in Cardiff, Wigan, London and Halifax in July and August next year.

Noel Gallagher has announced his first live shows for 2024 - which will see the High Flying Birds play four massive outdoor dates across the UK.

The former Oasis man will perform at Cardiff Castle (Wednesday 17th July), Wigan’s Robin Park (Thursday 18th July), London’s Alexandra Palace Park (Saturday 20th July) and Halifax’s The Piece Hall (Thursday 1st August).

Tickets for the 2024 dates will go on sale on Friday 8th December at 9am GMT via www.noelgallagher.com/live.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK tour dates 2024

  • Wednesday 17th July: Cardiff Castle
  • Thursday 18th July: Robin Park, Wigan
  • Saturday 20th July: Alexandra Palace Park, London
  • Thursday 1st August: The Piece Hall, Halifax
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK tour dates 2024
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK tour dates 2024. Picture: Press

The announcement comes as Noel gets ready for a run of sold out British arena shows this month, including London’s Wembley Arena on Thursday 14th December.

2023 has been a busy year for Noel - he released the acclaimed album Council Skies in June, embarked on a mammoth 26 date USA tour, and played a number of huge outdoor shows including Crystal Palace Bowl and Brighton Beach, culminating in a homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on August Bank Holiday weekend.

He's also in the running for Radio X's Record Of The Year - find out more here.

Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage

Noel Gallagher's High Fying Birds - Council Skies Track By Track Podcast

