The Last Dinner Party announce 2024 UK and Ireland dates

The Last Dinner Party will play live dates this year. Picture: Press

The BRITs Rising Star winners are heading out on tour dates this year. Find. out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Last Dinner Party are set to embark on a tour in 2024.

The recipient of this year's Rising Star award - comprised of Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - have announced UK & Ireland dates this year in support of their forthcoming debut studio album, Prelude To Ecstasy, which is set for release on 2nd February.

Find out where the Nothin Matters rockers are headed on their UK & Ireland tour dates, which culminate in a date at London's Eventim Apollo, and how to buy tickets.

UK & IRELAND!!! Pre-order ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ from our official store before 6th feb 5pm for access to pre-sale tickets 🍇 🍇 🍇 https://t.co/n20WbH34B3⁰⁰P.S, if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’ll still receive a code x pic.twitter.com/m8BwvsdYZp — The Last Dinner Party (@lastdinnerparty) January 29, 2024

What are The Last Dinner Party's 2024 dates?

23rd September – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24th September – O2 Academy, Leeds

25th September – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27th September – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28th September – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29th September – Tramshed, Cardiff

1st October – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2nd October – Rock City, Nottingham

4th October – O2 Academy, Bristol

5th October – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7th – 3Olympia, Dublin

10th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12th – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16th – Eventim Apollo, London

The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy is released on 2nd February. Picture: Press

How To Buy tickets:

Fans can pre-order the album here before 5pm GMT Tuesday 6th February to access a pre-sale code for the tour.

Pre-sale tickets will then go live from 8am GMT on Wednesday 7th February at 8am GMT.

General sale takes place on Friday 9th February at 8am on Friday.

You can buy your tickets here.