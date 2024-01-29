The Last Dinner Party announce 2024 UK and Ireland dates

29 January 2024, 12:24 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 12:38

The Last Dinner Party
The Last Dinner Party will play live dates this year. Picture: Press

The BRITs Rising Star winners are heading out on tour dates this year. Find. out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last Dinner Party are set to embark on a tour in 2024.

The recipient of this year's Rising Star award - comprised of Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - have announced UK & Ireland dates this year in support of their forthcoming debut studio album, Prelude To Ecstasy, which is set for release on 2nd February.

Find out where the Nothin Matters rockers are headed on their UK & Ireland tour dates, which culminate in a date at London's Eventim Apollo, and how to buy tickets.

What are The Last Dinner Party's 2024 dates?

  • 23rd September – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • 24th September – O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 25th September – Octagon Centre, Sheffield
  • 27th September – The LCR, UEA, Norwich
  • 28th September – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
  • 29th September – Tramshed, Cardiff
  • 1st October – O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • 2nd October – Rock City, Nottingham
  • 4th October – O2 Academy, Bristol
  • 5th October – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
  • 7th – 3Olympia, Dublin
  • 10th – O2 Academy, Glasgow
  • 11th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
  • 12th – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
  • 14th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
  • 16th – Eventim Apollo, London
The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy album artwork
The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy is released on 2nd February. Picture: Press

How To Buy tickets:

  • Fans can pre-order the album here before 5pm GMT Tuesday 6th February to access a pre-sale code for the tour.
  • Pre-sale tickets will then go live from 8am GMT on Wednesday 7th February at 8am GMT.
  • General sale takes place on Friday 9th February at 8am on Friday.
  • You can buy your tickets here.

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

More Music News

The Kooks, Declan McKenna and The Cribs are on the line-up for Live At Leeds: At The Park 2024

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 - Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

TRNSMT 2024's headliners - Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.

TRNSMT Festival 2024: Dates, headliners, line-up & tickets & more

TRNSMT Festival 2024

John Squire and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates: Everything you need to know

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher in 2022

Liam Gallagher never worries what he says in interviews: "I don't VAR what comes out of my mouth"

Liam Gallagher