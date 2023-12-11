The Kooks to play homecoming gig at On The Beach Brighton 2024

The Kooks to play homecoming gig at Brighton beach next year

By Radio X

The much-loved band will play Brighton beach in July next year - find out when tickets go on sale here.

The Kooks have announced they will play a very special homecoming show in Brighton next year in association with Radio X.

The band, who formed in the East Sussex seaside town two decades ago, will perform at On The Beach on Sunday 21st July 2024.

Speaking to Radio X, frontman Luke Pritchard said: "We're very excited about this show - it's been a long time coming. We're on the pebbles, it's gonna be beautiful. I can't believe we've never played the beach before!"

The Kooks will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 21st July 2024. Picture: Press

The band will be joined on the day by six more acts: Sea Girls who known for their chart-topping indie rock anthems, Mercury Prize-nominated Maximo Park and singer-songwriter Kate Nash. Opening the day are Fred Roberts, Brooke Combe and Nieve Ella – three up and coming artists, each with a unique style.

General tickets for The Kooks at On The Beach Brighton will go on sale at 10am on Friday 15th December via thekooksbrighton.com.

A special pre-sale will be available from 10am on Wednesday 13th December here.

The Kooks in 2023. Picture: Press

Pritchard told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening show tonight (11th December): "I kind of feel like the band owes everything to Brighton. It's really where I grew up, so it is a homecoming.

"We weren't like the kings of Brighton, we were like the princes of Brighton, if you know what I mean. We were like the young ones - all the other bands would take us under their wing. We were like the little cousins of The Libertines or The Strokes, or whatever."

The Kooks - Naive

The Kooks first burst onto the scene in 2006 with their debut album Inside In/Inside Out, which included the tracks Naïve, She Moves in Her Own Way and Ooh La. Since then, the band have issued five more studio albums: Konk (2008), Junk Of The Heart (2011), Listen (2014), Let's Go Sunshine (2018) and 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark (2022). The band also took debut album Inside In/Inside Out out on tour in 2021 to mark the 15th anniversary of its release.

Luke looks back on the days of Inside In/Inside Out with fondness, saying "It was an amazing place to be, Brighton. It was good fun, a lot of indie nights, a lot of craziness. What's amazing is that the music has swung back round. I'm not so fond of the fashion coming back round, though!"

The musician also revealed that The Kooks would have new material ready for their Brighton show next July, explaining that the band have just finished a new self-produced album, which he promises is "the best eleven tracks we've had for a long time."

On The Beach festival comes to Brighton this weekend. Picture: Radio X

What date do The Kooks play On The Beach Brighton?

The Kooks play On The Beach on Sunday 21st July 2024 on Brighton Seafront.

Who's supporting The Kooks in Brighton?

Also on the line-up are Sea Girls, Maximo Park, Kate Nash, Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts.

How to get to On The Beach Brighton:

On The Beach takes place on Brighton Beach, Madeira Drive

Gig-goers are advised to use the postcode BN2 1EN and follow the festival signage

Who headlined On The Beach in 2023?

Last year's series of shows on Brighton beach featured Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with appearances by The Vaccines, The Coral, Gaz Coombes, You Me At Six, Kid Kapachi and Coach Party.