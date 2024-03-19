Moby announces Play 25th anniversary tour dates for 2024 with 100% of profits going to animal rights organisations

By Jenny Mensah

The string of European dates marks over a decade since the Porcelain star has toured the continent.

Moby has announced European dates to celebrate 25 years since the release of his Play album.

The electronic musician achieved critical and commercial acclaim with the record, which was released in 1999 and included the singles Porcelain, Natural Blues and Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?

Now the artist - whose real name is Richard Melville Hall - has confirmed he'll be celebrating the record-breaking record, in shows which include a date at The O2, London on Thursday 19th September.

Announcing the news, he said: "It’s been over 10 years since I’ve toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Play’, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate".

The New York City native added: "The show will feature well-known songs from ‘Play’, but also a bunch of audience favourites, like ‘Extreme Ways’, ‘We Are All Made Of Stars’, ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’, and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go’.

"What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won’t be paid anything. 100 per cent of my profits will go to European animal rights organisations.”"

See the UK & Eruopean dates of Moby's 2024 tour:

19th September 2024: The O2, London, England

21st September 2024: – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

22nd September 2024: – Velodrome, Berlin, Germany

23rd September 2024: – Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany

24th September 2024: – Le Zenith, Paris, France

