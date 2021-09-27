Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Muse and more headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2022

Next year's edition of IOW will also host co-headliners Lionel Richie and Pete Tong as well as Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Grennan, and much more.

After a triumphant return only last weekend, Isle Of Wight Festival have revealed their impressive lineup for their 2022 outing which takes place from 16th-19th June.

Topping the bill next year will be Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi, plus Lionel Richie, and Pete Tong performing 'Ibiza classics' with the Heritage Orchestra.

It marks a huge return for Muse, last headlining the historic festival back in 2007, who will close out proceedings on Sunday.

Friday sees Lewis Capaldi and Lionel Richie co-headlining, with a Serge Pizzorno-led Kasabian and Pete Tong sharing the billing on Saturday.

Capaldi, Richie, and Tong were all set to headline the festival in 2020 until the pandemic struck, so are making good on their promise to play to the Isle Of Wight faithful.

Aside from the main stage headliners, the stacked lineup will also feature sets from the legendary Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Tom Grennan, The Vaccines, Happy Mondays, and The Coral.

There's also plenty of room for chart-toppers from the past and present like Rudimental, Sigrid, Craig David [presents TS5], UB40 ft. Ali Campbell & Astro, Mavis Staples, Shaggy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, and The Proclaimers.

It was a fine return to form for 2021's edition of the festival, with Liam Gallagher, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol, Supergrass, Primal Scream, and Tom Jones bringing the fun back to the fair island after an 18-month absence.

Festival promoter John Giddings, said in the announcement: "We couldn’t have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances."

"We’re already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can’t wait to come and entertain us over 16th - 19th June 2022."

With plenty more names to be announced, it's shaping up to be one of their most highly-anticipated outings in recent years.

For more info on 2022's edition, see below:

What are the dates for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022?

The festival will be back in its usual slot in the summer - cinch presents Isle Of Wight festival 2022 will take place between Thursday 16 June and Sunday 19 June 2022.

When are tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 on sale?

Early bird tickets for Isle Of Wight festival are on sale now. Early bird prices are available until midnight on Sunday 26 September.

Where can I buy tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022

Tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 are available via the official website: https://isleofwightfestival.com. The site also includes details of boutique camping and payment plans.A variety of travel options including ferry, speed boats, Big Green Coach Company and National Rail can be viewed on the festival's website.