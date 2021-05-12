Lewis Capaldi's BRITs 2021 speech uncensored: Hear what he said in full
12 May 2021, 12:15 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 13:08
The Someone You Loved singer presented an award last night's BRITs, but much of his expletive-filled speech was censored. Find out what he said in full.
The Brit Awards 2021 took place on Tuesday 11 May at London's O2 Arena, marking a huge return to live events.
The star-studded pilot event saw women dominate the awards, with Dua Lipa taking home two gongs for British Female and British Album, Arlo Parks winning British Breakthrough, HAIM taking home best International Group and Little Mix becoming the first ever girlband to win the British Group award.
However, one highlight which caused a stir was Lewis Capaldi's stint presenting the Mastercard British Album award in which he gave a VERY sweary rant.
Most of it was censored by ITV, but what did Lewis Capaldi say? Find out here...
What did Lewis Capaldi say at the BRIT Awards 2021?
Taking to the podium with a card in his hand, the Scottish singer-songwriter began: “Shut up, shut up, shush, shut up,” adding: Hello motherf***ers! Listen guys… I’m f***ing sweating – it’s like a swamp down there, I’m telling you. Sweaty boll***s".
He added: "Sorry, I’m reading off a card here: how is everyone doing? It’s great to be here tonight: it’s just great to be out of the house, to be honest!"
"It’s been a great year for albums,” Capaldi continued. "Most of all because I haven’t f***ing released one!"
The Hold Me While You Wait singer also joked: “obviously, let’s also hope that Scotland win at the Euros".
When the crowd booed playfully, he said: "I didn’t f***ing write it! I’m just doing a job."
See his speech, which was shared on Twitter, here:
Lewis Capaldi at the Brits - Uncensored 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIJPdodDxu— Inaraᴺᴴ (@inaralovesNiall) May 11, 2021
Who won a 2021 BRIT Award?
See the list of winners here:
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
ARLO PARKS
BRITISH GROUP
LITTLE MIX
MALE SOLO ARTIST
J HUS
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
BILLIE EILISH
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
DUA LIPA
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
THE WEEKND
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
HAIM
BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD
HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR
GLOBAL ICON
TAYLOR SWIFT
MASTERCARD ALBUM
DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA
BRITs RISING STAR*
*Identified by a panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers.
GRIFF WARNER (Winner)
PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
RINA SAWAYAMA, DIRTY HIT
