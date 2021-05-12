Lewis Capaldi's BRITs 2021 speech uncensored: Hear what he said in full

Lewis Capaldi gave an expletive-ridden speech at The BRIT Awards 2021. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Someone You Loved singer presented an award last night's BRITs, but much of his expletive-filled speech was censored. Find out what he said in full.

The Brit Awards 2021 took place on Tuesday 11 May at London's O2 Arena, marking a huge return to live events.

The star-studded pilot event saw women dominate the awards, with Dua Lipa taking home two gongs for British Female and British Album, Arlo Parks winning British Breakthrough, HAIM taking home best International Group and Little Mix becoming the first ever girlband to win the British Group award.

However, one highlight which caused a stir was Lewis Capaldi's stint presenting the Mastercard British Album award in which he gave a VERY sweary rant.

Most of it was censored by ITV, but what did Lewis Capaldi say? Find out here...

What did Lewis Capaldi say at the BRIT Awards 2021?

Taking to the podium with a card in his hand, the Scottish singer-songwriter began: “Shut up, shut up, shush, shut up,” adding: Hello motherf***ers! Listen guys… I’m f***ing sweating – it’s like a swamp down there, I’m telling you. Sweaty boll***s".

He added: "Sorry, I’m reading off a card here: how is everyone doing? It’s great to be here tonight: it’s just great to be out of the house, to be honest!"

"It’s been a great year for albums,” Capaldi continued. "Most of all because I haven’t f***ing released one!"

The Hold Me While You Wait singer also joked: “obviously, let’s also hope that Scotland win at the Euros".

When the crowd booed playfully, he said: "I didn’t f***ing write it! I’m just doing a job."

See his speech, which was shared on Twitter, here:

Lewis Capaldi at the Brits - Uncensored 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIJPdodDxu — Inaraᴺᴴ (@inaralovesNiall) May 11, 2021

Who won a 2021 BRIT Award?

See the list of winners here:

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

ARLO PARKS

BRITISH GROUP

LITTLE MIX

MALE SOLO ARTIST

J HUS

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

BILLIE EILISH

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

DUA LIPA

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

THE WEEKND

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

HAIM

BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD

HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR

GLOBAL ICON

TAYLOR SWIFT

MASTERCARD ALBUM

DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA

BRITs RISING STAR*

*Identified by a panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers.

GRIFF WARNER (Winner)

PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

RINA SAWAYAMA, DIRTY HIT

