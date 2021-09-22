Courteeners, Kasabian & Blossoms for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022

Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms will all headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty 3. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Warrington festival has shared its first wave of acts confirmed for next year. Find out who is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its line-up for 2022.

Radio X can exclusively reveal that the festival, which takes place at Warrington's Victoria Park from 28-29 May, will see Courtneers, Kasabian and Blossoms top the bill.

Liam Fray and co will return for the first time since headlining the inaugural event in 2018, playing a career-spanning set on Saturday 28 May.

Kasabian, who are set for a highly-anticipated tour of intimate venues this autumn, will bring their huge setlist of bangers to close the stage on the Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Blossoms - fresh from their landmark gig at Manchester's AO Arena this month - will join them on the night, playing hits from across their self-titled debut, 2018's Cool Like You, 2020's Foolish Loving Spaces and more.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 27 September from 9.30pm at nbhdweekender.com.

The line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 has been announced. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures

"We can't wait," said Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden to Radio X. "The other headliners, we're massive fans of, so it's gonna be a big old party!

"We did a secret set at the very first city festival of Neighbourhood - we played the Ritz at about 3 o'clock. There was a queue around the block. We didn't know what the crowd would be like as it was an early gig, but it was one of the best gigs we ever played.

"Then we played the proper Neighbourhood Weekender in 2018, now next year we're headlining. It's always nice, because you feel like you have some sort of sentimental connection with the festival."

Also confirmed for the festival, which returns to its usual time in May, are Aussie outfit, DMA'S, singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, Starsailor, Cast, Scottish indie rockers The Fratellis and Example.

Returning after stellar performances at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 are the likes of Inhaler, Sports Team, The Lathums, Pale Waves, Jamie Webster and The Amazons.

Meanwhile, the world's premiere Beatles tribute band and legends in their own right, The Bootleg Beatles will bring the legendary catalogue of the Fab Four back to life.

Celebrating emerging artists, the event will also see newcomers Pixey, Kynsy, and Wet Leg performing across the weekend.

Many more acts are to be announced.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale from 9.30am on Monday 27 September via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

George Godfrey will give away tickets to the event tonight on Wednesday (22 September) and Chris Moyles will also be giving tickets the following morning.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

See the lineup for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 so far:

SATURDAY 28 MAY 2022:

COURTEENERS

DMA’S

BECKY HILL

THE LATHUMS

THE FRATELLIS

EXAMPLE

JAMIE WEBSTER

THE SNUTS

WET LEG

BROOKE COMBE

KYNSY

TOMMY LEFROY

SUNDAY 29 MAY 2022: