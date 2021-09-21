Isle Of Wight Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, line-up and more

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021.

Isle Of Wight festival was one of the biggest music moments in 2021- and tickets for next year's event are on sale now. Here's all you need to know, from dates to ticket links.

After the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered last year's event, the Isle Of Wight Festival returned for 2021, at the later-than-usual time of September.

Headliners Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran all performed to a huge crowd of fans, with notable performances coming from Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, Becky Hill, James, Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Supergrass, All Saints and more.

No sooner has the dust settled on the 2021 event than tickets for the 2022 festival have gone on sale. Find out everything you need to know here.

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021.

What are the dates for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022?

The festival will be back in its usual slot in the summer - cinch presents Isle Of Wight festival 2022 will take place between Thursday 16 June and Sunday 19 June 2022.

James perform on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021.

When are tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 on sale?

Early bird tickets for Isle Of Wight festival are on sale now.

Early bird prices are available until midnight on Sunday 26 September

Where can I buy tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022

Tickets for Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 are available via the official website: https://isleofwightfestival.com. The site also includes details of boutique camping and payment plans.

A variety of travel options including ferry, speed boats, Big Green Coach Company and National Rail can be viewed on the festival's website.

Who's on the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 line-up?

There's no word as yet on who will headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2022, but announcements are likely to be made in the New Year.

The 2021 festival saw Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran all headline.