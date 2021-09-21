Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast Belsonic gig after breaking nose in helicopter accident

Liam Gallagher has postponed his Belfast Belsonic gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has had to postpone his date at Ormeau Park this Friday. Find out when the Belsonic gig is rescheduled.

Liam Gallagher has been forced to postpone his upcoming Belfast show.

The former Oasis rocker was set to play a headline set as part of Belsonic at Ormeau Park this weekend, but now his gig will take place on Friday 24 June 2022.

Taking to Twitter the Manchester legend wrote: "Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya. LG".

Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya. LG x pic.twitter.com/DNC1R8Ng1r — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2021

All tickets for Liam Gallagher's show will remain valid for next year.

The news comes after the Wall of Glass singer shared images of his nose injury, which occurred after he fell out of a helicopter while leaving Isle Of Wight festival.

Taking to Twitter, the star uploaded a photograph of his bandaged nose, writing: "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x"

When asked about how far he fell, Gallagher joked it was about "100 thousand feet" while also saying it would be on the cover of his third studio album.

The Supersonic singer wrote: "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x"

Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x pic.twitter.com/0QIXV5djxk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher celebrates his 49th birthday today.

Thanking is throng of followers for all their birthday wishes, he wrote: "Thanks for all the biblical birthday wishes I love and adore you all LG x".

Thanks for all the biblical birthday wishes I love and adore you all LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2021

Those missing the epic show can hopefully console themselves by watching Oasis Knebworth 1996.

The film, which is directed by Jake Scott, marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic live concerts in British history, where Oasis played two consecutive nights to 250,000 fans.

A press release explains: "Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive, and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers."

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is also set for a worldwide cinematic release on 23 September 2021.