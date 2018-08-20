The Coral’s Performance Of Dreaming Of You Is Pure Nostalgia

Watch James Skelly and co play their much-loved 2002 single from their eponymous debut specially for Radio X

The Coral recently returned with their Move Through The Dawn album and celebrated it by playing a live and session in the Radio X studios.

After playing new songs in Eyes Like Pearls and Reaching Out For A Friend, the Merseyside outfit treated us to a rendition of one of their best-known tracks.

Released in 2002, Dreaming of You made waves across the indie scene and graced many a dancefloor at the end of a club night.

It's hard to believe the single is over 16 years old, because it still sounds bang up to date.

Sit back, relax and let the dulcet tones of one The Coral wash over you in our video above.

Watch them play their new Eyes Like Pearls single below:

Meanwhile, The Coral's James Skelly has talked about working with Blossoms and the advice he gave the Stockport band.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart, Skelly has revealed how the gig of producing the Stockport band’s debut LP from 2016 came about.

Watch our video here:

He explained: “Someone sent me them, saying ‘these would be good on Skeleton Key and it was really early - they’d just done a demo. Think it was Blow, I just went and met them and said let’s try and record something. Once we started recording, it just went from there.”

Gordon had heard that every time Blossoms wrote a record, James would encourage the band to buy new and expensive piece of equipment... "Which I can use and borrow off them!” laughs Skelly.

“We just use Blossoms’ gear now!”

The Coral's Move Through The Dawn album is out now: