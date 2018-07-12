VIDEO: Gaz Coombes Plays Supergrass - Alright At Heathrow

The rocker treated travellers to a mini rendition of the 1995 Supergrass anthem on the way to Bilbao BBK Live.

Ever seen a piano plonked in the middle of a public space and had the sudden urge to play it?

Well, former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has done just that.

The rocker was headed to Spanish festival Bilbao BBK Live from Heathrow airport when he came across one such piano and couldn't help but have a tinkle on the ivories.

And what else could he possibly play than the piano riff to one of Supergrass most-loved tracks?

See his mini-rendition of the 1995 track Alright in his video clip above, which was shared from his official Twitter account.

Watch the video for the original single, which sees the fresh-faced rockers romp around below:

Gaz Coombes released his third solo album World's Strongest Man this May, and from it comes the stunning single, Wounded Egos.

Watch its official video here:

The rocker is set to play the Spanish festival, which will see Florence + The Machine, The XX and Gorillaz headline.

See their line-up poster here:

Camping Sold Out! 🏕

¡Últimos 1.000 bonos a la venta!

Last 1.000 3-Day Ticket on sale!

🌲Tickets: https://t.co/lamMBKYOIA 🐇 pic.twitter.com/P3AeBqt4cs — Bilbao BBK Live (@bilbaobbklive) June 20, 2018

