The Vaccines announce 2022 UK tour: How to get tickets

The Vaccines have announced tour dates. Picture: Press

The Headphones Baby rockers will embark on tour dates next year. Find out where they are headed and how to get tickets.

The Vaccines have announced live dates for 2022.

The If You Wanna rockers - made up of Justin Young (guitar and vocals), Freddie Cowan (guitar and vocals), Árni Árnason (bass), Timothy Lanhham (keyboards) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - are set to release their fifth studio album this month and now they plan to tour it in April next year.

Find out about The Vaccines tour dates and how to get tickets.

What are The Vaccines 2022 tour dates?

14 April 2022 - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 April 2022 - Leeds - O2 Academy Leeds

18 April 2022 - Portsmouth - Portsmouth Guildhall

19 April 2022 - Birmingham - O2 Academy

21 April 2022 London - SSE Arena Wembley

23 April 2022 - Newcastle Upon Tyne - O2 City Hall

24 April 2022 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom

When do tickets for The Vaccines 2022 tour go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 17 September. Fans can get their hands on early access tickets by pre-ordering their album now.

When is The Vaccines' Back In Love City album released?

The Vaccines' Back In Love City is released on 10 September 2021.

Listen to a special track-by-track of the new album with John Kennedy on Radio X this Friday 10 September from 11pm.

