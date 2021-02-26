Tom Grennan announces UK headline tour for 2021

Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

By Jenny Mensah

The Little Bit Of Love singer has announced the string of dates, which includes his biggest show to date at London's Alexandra Palace.

Tom Grennan has announced a UK headline tour for this year.

The Bedford singer-songwriter, who is on the cusp of releasing his Evering Road album on 12 March, will visit the length and breadth of Britain to play hits across his career so far.

The Little Bit Of Love singer will kick things off on 15 September at Glasgow's O2 Academy and finish his string of dates on 6 October at Bristol's O2 Academy.

The shows will also see Grennan play his biggest show to date at the previously announced London's Alexandra Palace.

Tickets go on general sale from 5 March.

See Tom Grennan's 2021 tour dates below:

15 Sept: Glasgow, O2 Academy

16 Sept: Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

17 Sept: Leeds, O2 Academy

19 Sept: Sheffield, O2 Academy

20 Sept: Oxford, O2 Academy

22 Sept: Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 Sept: Manchester, O2 Apollo

24 Sept: Nottingham, Rock City

26 Sept: Liverpool, Mountford Hall

27 Sept: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy

29 Sept: Hull, Bonus Arena

30 Sept: London, Alexandra Palace

2 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

3 Oct: Norwich, University of East Anglia

5 Oct: Bath, Forum

6 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

