Blossoms drummer Joe Donovan proposes to girlfriend Sophia Rosemary

Joe Donovan has proposed to his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/JoeDonovan/ Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

The Blossoms star proposed to his long-term girlfriend after the band's major AO Arena homecoming show.

Love is in the air after Blossoms drummer Joe Donovan revealed on social media that he's proposed to his girlfriend Sophia Rosemary.

Saturday night was one of the biggest in the band's career, playing to a sold-out crowd at Manchester's AO Arena.

It was a triumphant homecoming show for the Stockport band, and the first show at the UK's biggest indoor arena since the pandemic brought live music to a close.

The landmark night was just made even more iconic when the drummer improved the "best day of his life" by getting down on one knee and proposing to his influencer girlfriend Sophia.

Sharing the elation on both of their social media profiles, Joe captioned the Instagram post with: "Sooooo yesterday was probably the best day of my life... so far" followed by a heart and ring emoji.

Sophia shared a similar sentiment to her many thousands of followers, posting: "Good morning! Today I woke up hungover and ENGAGED!"

The happy couple have been together for six years, and share a home together in Stockport.

They first met at one of Blossoms' early shows in Manchester, which Sophia noted as she proudly watched the band play to a huge crowd at AO Arena on Saturday night.

The news comes only a month after Joe's sister Katie married Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden in a beautiful ceremony held at Stockport Town Hall.

Tom talked to Radio X about the wedding, explaining that so much booze was consumed during the celebration that all of the beer in Stockport virtually dried up.

Their recent single Care For was also influenced by the occasion, with Tom going on to say: "James Skelly described it as the ultimate wedding-disco song. Which is quite fitting, considering I've just got married."

That makes two of the Blossoms boys now!

Blossoms and Rick Astley on stage together. Picture: Lewis Evans

Aside from sharing vows, Blossoms have also announced a couple of dates performing The Smiths covers with pop crooner Rick Astley.

The news came after the Stockport band brought Astley on stage during one of their three nights at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on 13 September to play ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’.

Billed as The Sound Of The Smiths, Blossoms and Rick Astley will play two shows, one at Manchester's Albert Hall and another at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum.

However, Johnny Marr didn't seem too amused by the collaboration, tweeting that "This is both funny and horrible at the same time,” in response to the footage of their performance.

This is both funny and horrible at the same time. https://t.co/GgEEECHpBJ — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021

See Blossoms and Rick Astley's The Sound of The Smiths dates:

8 October 2021 - Albert Hall, Manchester

9 October 2021 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Tickets go on sale on Friday 17 September from 9:30am at seetickets.com.