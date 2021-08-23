UB40 founding member Brian Travers dies, aged 62

23 August 2021, 14:39 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 15:21

UB40's Brian Travers performs Usher Hall, Edinburgh
UB40's Brian Travers has sadly passed away at the age of 62. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The band shared an official statement announcing the devastating news that Travers died following a "long and heroic battle with cancer".

Brian Travers of UB40, has died, aged 62.

The saxophonist and songwriter, who was a founding member of the band, sadly lost his battle to cancer.

A statement from the band shared on Monday (23 August) began: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

"Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time"

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the musician, who died in his home in Moseley, Birmingham.

Birmingham City FC have sent out their thoughts and prayers.

Actor and writer Adil Ray wrote: "I have lost a friend. Brian Travers you were my number one fan and I yours. You may have played your final note, but we’ll keep singing to your tune my brother from another."

Brian formed UB40 in Birmingham in 1978, with the name inspired by the form issued to those claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

The band are most known for their hits Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love and they've sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

