Liam Gallagher at Irish Independent Park: Stage times, support act, setlist and useful info

Liam Gallagher will be playing at the Irish Independent Park in Cork this Sunday. Picture: Radio X / Press

The former Oasis frontman will play Cork's Irish Independent Park this Sunday with Gerry Cinnamon as support. Get the stage times here.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at the Irish Independent Park in Cork on Sunday 23 June, 2019.

Here's what we know about the former Oasis frontman's event, including the support act, setlist and stage times.

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher at the Irish Independent Park this Sunday?

Earlier this month, it was announced that Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon would be supporting Liam at the gig in Cork.

The Canter singer who featured twice in Radio X's Best of British countdown this year, is set to perform the likes of Sometimes, Discoland and brand new track Canter on Sunday.

What time will Liam be playing on Sunday?

Gates for the gig will open at 17:00, but festival-goers aren't permitted to queue before this time.

Gerry Cinnamon will be taking to the stage at 19:45, and Liam is schedule to start at 20:45.

See the stage times again here*:

Gates open - 17:00

Gerry Cinnamon - 19.45

Liam Gallagher - 20.45

*Timings are subject to change

What is Liam Gallagher's setlist for the Irish Independent Park gig?

The Manchester legend will no doubt be playing tracks from across his Oasis career, alongside singles from his debut solo album As You Were such as Wall Of Glass, Paper Crown and For What It's Worth.

Watch him sing Wall Of Glass on the Radio X rooftop:

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Gallagher confirmed he would be treating fans to some "early Oasis bangers" such as Colombia, which he performed at his intimate Hackney gig earlier this month.

It’s gonna happen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

It's also likely he will be performing Shockwave - the lead track from his upcoming studio album, Why Me? Why Not. which is set to be released in September this year.

Watch him give shockwave its debut at the Hackney Round Chapel:

Gallagher might play more new music from his forthcoming sophomore album, but previously speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at the world premiere of his As It Was documentary, the rocker revealed he didn't want to give too much away before his album is released on 30 September 2019.

This summer is a busy one for the Supersonic rocker - as not only is he performing this Sunday, he's part of this year's Glastonbury line-up.

Those attending Glasto next week can catch Liam on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. His set kicks off at 19:15 and he's playing until 20:30 - just ahead of the night's headliners, The Killers.

Watch Liam Gallagher talk to Radio X about his new album, Why Me? Why Not.