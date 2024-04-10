Watch Liam Gallagher and John Squire perform I'm A Wheel on Jimmy Fallon

Liam Gallagher and John Squire on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester rockers performed the track from their debut album on the US chat show this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

The former Oasis frontman and ex-Stone Roses guitarist are in the States ahead of their date in New York this week and made a stop off at the famous NBC chat show to play a track from their joint, self-titled album.

Watch their performance of their bluesy track, I'm A Wheel, below.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire: I'm A Wheel | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Their Fallon performance comes ahead of the Manchester titans' special show at Brooklyn Paramount on tomorrow night (11th April).

The standalone US date comes after the duo completed successful UK & Irish tour on this side of the pond, which culminated in a show at the Troxy in London.

As with all the dates on the mini-tour, Gallagher and Squire delivered a short 11-song set of their tracks on the album, followed by a raucous performance of The Rolling Stones' Jumping Jack Flash.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire cover The Rolling Stones at The Troxy

Liam Gallagher will soon set off on his huge Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, which include four nights at The O2, London and four homecoming shows at Manchester Co-Op Live.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.