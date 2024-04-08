Liam Gallagher slams nepotism jibes after lining up son Gene's band for Definitely Maybe tour

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker previously told fans his youngest son's new band would be opening the 30th anniversary dates.

Liam Gallagher has hit back at critics who are accusing him of giving his son an unfair advantage in his music career.

Last week saw the former Oasis rocker respond to a fan about his youngest son's band, VILLANELLE, on Twitter and talk soon turned to them opening his 2024 Definitely Maybe dates.

There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024

However, the Manchester rocker has since felt the need to respond to backlash over nepotism claims in regards to Gene, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it FUCKOFF LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

When a fan asked about his eldest son's band, Automotion, Gallagher revealed that Lennon - who he shares with ex wife Patsy Kensit - politely declined the opportunity.

He was asked and politely refused — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

On the whole, followers defended the Manchester rocker, saying he didn't need to explain himself or apologise, to which he responded that he was simply putting people in their place.

However, one fan did accuse him of nepotism, to which the Supersonic singer replied: "Is it f*** he’s my son it’s what you do".

Is it fuck he’s my son it’s what you do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

The special anniversary dates, which kick off on 1st June in Sheffield, will see the rocker play the seminal album in full as well as B-sides from the era.

However, those hoping to hear some of Liam Gallagher's solo material, will be sorely disappointed. Joking about soaring ticket prices he told a fan: "No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket".

No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Oasis co-founder and former guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthur is also set to join Liam on the dates and he told Radio X that he can't wait.

Speaking on Bonehead's Christmas Show on Radio X, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”

Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"

Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe

