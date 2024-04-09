Liam Gallagher hits out at Andy Bell comments on Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has responded to Andy Bell's comments. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has responded to his former bandmates comments about getting the band back together.

Liam Gallagher has responded to former bandmate Andy Bell's comments about an Oasis reunion.

The Ride co-founder - who played guitar in Oasis from 1999 - 2005 and was in Gallagher's next project, Beady Eye until its dissolution in 2014 - recently gave an interview, where he said he thought the Britpop band would "probably" reunite "at some point".

However, taking to Twitter, Gallagher has hit back, suggesting he shouldn't be getting fans "hopes up".

He wrote: "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x".

When a fan pointed out that the guitarist was simply saying what Liam has himself done many times, he responded: "I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health".

Gallagher is either being tongue-in-cheek or has a very short memory, as he's never shied away from talking about getting the Manchester band back together in the past.

His last word on the topic, however, does seem to fall in line with his tweets, as when asked on the Jonathan Ross Show about a reunion, he claimed he was "all good".

When the presenter said he read that Liam had begun speaking to his brother Noel, he said: "I haven't spoken to him. I haven't spoken to him for about 10 years," he added, correcting himself: "Since 2009 I think."

When Ross opined that people might feel the estranged brothers are missing out, Liam added: "Nah. I'm having a great time. Don't worry about it. I'm all good man."

When pressing him on the possibility of a reunion once more, asking "So that's not happening?" Liam joked: "Not this week, no."

Watch a snippet of the moment from 8:20 minutes in.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire Interview [Part 1] | The Jonathan Ross Show 2024

It's not the first time the Manchester rocker has taken to Twitter to set the record straight this month.

Last week, the Just Another Rainbow singer hit out at accusations of nepotism against him- after he lined up his youngest son Gene's band as the opening act for his Definitely Maybe dates.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

When a fan asked about his eldest son's band, Automotion, Gallagher revealed that Lennon - who he shares with ex wife Patsy Kensit - "politely refused".

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.