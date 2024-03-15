Liam Gallagher & John Squire's Wolverhampton setlist

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Perform at Civic Hall, Wolverhampton. Picture: Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants played their second joint date, this time taking to the intimate Wolverhampton venue. Find out what was on the setlist.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire officially kicked off their live dates this week.

After an opening night at the Barrowland in Glasgow, the duo moved onto Wolverhampton to play the Civic Hall.

Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends treated fans to another 11-track setlist consisting of songs from the record and chose to end the night again with a cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.

See the setlist below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall on 14th March 2024:

Just Another Rainbow One Day at a Time I'm a Wheel Love You Forever Make It Up as You Go Along You're Not the Only One I'm So Bored Mars to Liverpool Mother Nature's Song Raise Your Hands

Encore:

11. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Watch the duo play their album-ender Mother Nature's Song:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire performing ‘Mother Nature Song’ live at Wolverhampton civic hall



📹THEMattPope pic.twitter.com/8CYICfMjLo — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 15, 2024

Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates on Saturday 16th March at Dublin's Olympia.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: