Liam Gallagher & John Squire's Wolverhampton setlist

15 March 2024, 09:11

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Perform At The Halls Wolverhampton
Liam Gallagher and John Squire Perform at Civic Hall, Wolverhampton. Picture: Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants played their second joint date, this time taking to the intimate Wolverhampton venue. Find out what was on the setlist.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire officially kicked off their live dates this week.

After an opening night at the Barrowland in Glasgow, the duo moved onto Wolverhampton to play the Civic Hall.

Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends treated fans to another 11-track setlist consisting of songs from the record and chose to end the night again with a cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.

See the setlist below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall on 14th March 2024:

  1. Just Another Rainbow
  2. One Day at a Time
  3. I'm a Wheel
  4. Love You Forever
  5. Make It Up as You Go Along
  6. You're Not the Only One
  7. I'm So Bored
  8. Mars to Liverpool
  9. Mother Nature's Song
  10. Raise Your Hands

Encore:

11. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Watch the duo play their album-ender Mother Nature's Song:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates on Saturday 16th March at Dublin's Olympia.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

  • 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
  • 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
  • 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
  • 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
  • 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
  • 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

