Liam Gallagher proudly shares footage of son Gene's band VILLANELLE

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman shared a video of his son's band VILANELLE on X.

Liam Gallagher has shared footage of his son Gene's new band, who recently supported Seb Lowe at the O2 Ritz, Manchester.

The former Oasis frontman previously praised VILLANELLE and now he's taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share footage of the band supporting supporting Seb Lowe, with the caption: "Cmon".

The Manchester rocker's post comes after he defended himself from nepotism claims after telling fans Gene would be opening up his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this year.

Taking to X, he wrote: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it FUCKOFF LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

On the whole, followers defended the Manchester rocker, saying he didn't need to explain himself or apologise, to which he responded that he was simply putting people in their place.

However, one fan did accuse him of nepotism, to which the Supersonic singer replied: "Is it f*** he’s my son it’s what you do".

Is it fuck he’s my son it’s what you do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

When a fan asked about his eldest son's band, Automotion, Gallagher revealed that Lennon - who he shares with ex wife Patsy Kensit - politely declined the opportunity.

He was asked and politely refused — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

VILLANELLE'S next show takes place this Tuesday (16th April) at The Bodega Social Club in Nottigham.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.