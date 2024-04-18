Liam Gallagher weighs in on Blur Coachella crowd debate: "You’ll never hear me complaining"

Liam Gallagher and Blur frontman Damon Albarn with Coachella ferris wheel inset. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker was asked what he thought about Blur frontman Damon Albarn's comments to the seemingly lacklustre Coachella crowd.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the debate surrounding Blur's Coachella set.

The Britpop rockers played a set at the festival - which takes place in Indio California - last Sunday (14th April) and a snippet of the band performing their Girls & Boys single went viral emerged soon after.

In the clip, Damon Albarn can be heard telling the lacklustre audience: "You'll never see us again, so you might as well f***ing sing it!"

Music fans went on to react to the footage online, with many blaming the crowds at the festival and others defending them due to the fact most of them wouldn't have been born when the song was released.

Now, Gallagher, his former Britpop rival has weighed in on the topic, suggesting Albarn should have kept quiet during their set.

"You can’t force people to sing along do your gig," wrote the former Oasis frontman when he asked by a fan what he thought of Albarn's comments , adding: "and zip it that’s what I do you’ll never hear me complaining".

You can’t force people to sing along do your gig and zip it that’s what I do you’ll never hear me complaining — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2024

Despite his opinions on the topic, Liam Gallagher has previously made his feelings on the festival clear, calling it "pathetic".

When a fan suggested in 2023 that he headline the event to show that year's bill-topper "Frank Ocean how it's done," he simply replied: "Pathetic festival".

Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2023

However, when another follower pointed out he'd actually played the festival himself in the past, the Everything's Electric singer argued: "Never," adding that they "wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that".

Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2023

While the Manchester rocker may not have agreed with the Coachella crowds, it's likely that he may have co-signed them not engaging to another one of Blur's biggest hits, Song 2.

Earlier this month, the Just Another Rainbow singer shared his distain for Blur's 1997 single, which he referred to as "absolute turdos".

When Albarn shared a post discussing how several people in the States have tried to claim songwriting credits to the 90s anthem, Gallagher shared his own take on the clip, writing: "Gotta be of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS".

Gotta be of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

When a fan opined that it was better than anything the Manchester legend has written, he replied: "I could write that standing on my head you sp**kbubble".

I could write that standing on my head you spunkbubble — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

Keen to drive his point home, the 57-year-old singer added: "It’s music for posh brats".