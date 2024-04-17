Liam Gallagher says John Squire joint album is "just the starter"

John Squire and Liam Gallagher released a collaborative effort this year. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has teased there's much more to come from his partnership with the ex Stone Roses guitarist.

Liam Gallagher has teased his more plans with his collaboration with John Squire.

The former Oasis rocker joined forces with the former Stone Roses guitarist to release a self-titled debut album, which scored a number one on the UK album charts.

Now, after completing live dates to support the record, the Just Another Rainbow singer has teased it was all "just the starter”.

He told NME: "You’re never gonna know what [the debut album] is until you do another one. This is like a starter. You want the main f***ing course, don’t you? And the dessert.”

When Squire asked if that meant they should do three, he quipped: "Well, whatever. Do as many as we want, you know what I mean?”

The news comes after Liam Gallagher hit back at criticisms of their short setlists during their live dates, telling people they should be appreciative of what they've got.

He exclaimed: “10 songs and a f***ing cover!" adding: "What’s wrong with yous?”

After pointing out that many new acts “wouldn’t f***ing do a cover” he argued that audiences at their shows “can count themselves lucky”.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire play Just Another Rainbow at The Troxy

Gallagher will then set off on his huge Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, which include four nights at The O2, London and four homecoming shows at Manchester Co-Op Live.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.