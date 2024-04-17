Liam Gallagher says John Squire joint album is "just the starter"

On Air Now
17 April 2024, 12:36 | Updated: 17 April 2024, 12:42
The former Oasis frontman has teased there's much more to come from his partnership with the ex Stone Roses guitarist.
Liam Gallagher has teased his more plans with his collaboration with John Squire.
The former Oasis rocker joined forces with the former Stone Roses guitarist to release a self-titled debut album, which scored a number one on the UK album charts.
Now, after completing live dates to support the record, the Just Another Rainbow singer has teased it was all "just the starter”.
He told NME: "You’re never gonna know what [the debut album] is until you do another one. This is like a starter. You want the main f***ing course, don’t you? And the dessert.”
When Squire asked if that meant they should do three, he quipped: "Well, whatever. Do as many as we want, you know what I mean?”
The news comes after Liam Gallagher hit back at criticisms of their short setlists during their live dates, telling people they should be appreciative of what they've got.
He exclaimed: “10 songs and a f***ing cover!" adding: "What’s wrong with yous?”
After pointing out that many new acts “wouldn’t f***ing do a cover” he argued that audiences at their shows “can count themselves lucky”.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire play Just Another Rainbow at The Troxy
Gallagher will then set off on his huge Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, which include four nights at The O2, London and four homecoming shows at Manchester Co-Op Live.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.