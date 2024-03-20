Liam Gallagher & John Squire at O2 Apollo Manchester: stage times, support, setlist & more
20 March 2024, 15:11
The Manchester giants are set to play a duo of homecoming dates at the O2 Apollo Manchester. Find out everything you need to know about the shows here.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint tour dates are well underway.
After playing sold out dates in the likes of Glasgow, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Dublin and the pair are now set for a duo of dates in their beloved Manchester at the O2 Apollo.
But what time do Liam Gallagher and John Squire take to the grade II listed venue, who's set to support them and what can we expect them to play on their setlist?
Find out everything we know about their homecoming shows below.
When do Liam Gallagher and John Squire play Manchester?
Liam Gallagher and John Squire play a duo of shows at O2 Apollo Manchester on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st March.
MANCHESTER TWO TIME— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2024
Who's supporting Liam Gallagher and John Squire?
Support for the Manchester legends comes from special guest Jake Bugg, with the Nottingham singer-songwriter joining them on their UK and Irish dates. According to the O2 Apollo Manchester's website, the Thursday night will also see them supported by Dillon Squire, John Squire's son.
What are the stage times for Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Apollo Manchester
Doors - 7pm
Liam Gallagher and John Squire -
Jake Bugg -
Dillon Squire -
Stage times are yet to be announced, previous dates has seen John and Liam them start at 9:15pm and end their set at approximately 10.10pm.
eep an eye on the O2 Apollo Manchester's website and on the venue's Twitter account for more up to date info.
Can't wait to see Manchester icons @liamgallagher and @john___squire on their first UK tour tonight 🙌 Support from @Jakebugg. Doors at 7pm.— O2 Apollo Manchester (@O2ApolloManc) March 20, 2024
Our usual security measures are in place - no bags bigger than A4 - please check our pinned tweet for details 🙏 pic.twitter.com/97P8Bn6NWO
What will be on Liam Gallagher and John Squire's setlist?
Liam Gallagher and John Squire have kept things very simple so far, treating their fans to a short 11-track setlist, which showcases their debut album, while playing a cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash. However, given that the duo are in their hometown, we may be treated to some special surprises.
See their setlist at O2 City Hall Newcastle on 18th March below:
- Just Another Rainbow
- One Day at a Time
- I'm a Wheel
- Love You Forever
- Make It Up as You Go Along
- You're Not the Only One
- I'm So Bored
- Mars to Liverpool
- Mother Nature's Song
- Raise Your Hands
Encore:
11. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)
Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:
- 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
- 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
- 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
- 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
- 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
- 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
- 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount