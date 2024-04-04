Here's what Gene Gallagher's new band sounds like...

Gene Gallagher at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Picture: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain

After his Oasis rocker dad Liam Gallagher teased the band will open for him on his Definitely Maybe dates, here's what we know about the band so far...

Liam Gallagher set tongues wagging when he told fans his son would be opening for him on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

It all started when a fan complimented Gene's new band, VILLANELLE, with the former Oasis rocker agreeing that they were good, adding: "I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour".

There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024

If Gene - who Liam shares with ex-wife and All Saints star Nicole Appleton - does end up opening for him on the mammoth dates, it would put them in front of a huge crowd, but what can we expect from VILLANELLE and their sound?

Find out everything we know about VILLANELLE so far below.

What is Gene Gallagher's band called and what do they sound like?

Gene Gallagher's latest band is called VILLANELLE and you can find the on Instagram at @villanellemusic.

The youngest Gallagher son seems to play lead guitar and sing vocals for the outfit and you can hear a snippet of him live at in Leeds below:

Watch Gene in action in another clip below:

Remember The Marquis in Covent Garden: the Covent Garden pub where Green Day played a tiny surprise gig for their London fans?

Well, it turns out that Gene's band has played there too- and you can see him in action in a video posted to the pub's Instagram account.

The clip, which was shared by the music-loving watering hole's team, was captioned: "We are all buzzing off @villanellemusic last minute set tonight!

"Cheers fellas and hope to see you again soon!"

Where can you see VILLANELLE live this year?

VILLANELLE supported Birmingham-formed outfit Overpass on their UK tour dates, with their final show for the outfit taking place at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on 22nd March.

This month will see Gene and co support Oldham's Seb Lowe at the Manchester O2 Ritz, The Bodega in Nottingham and London's Scala.

It's not the first time there's been talk of Gene . Back in 2019, his rock star dad revealed both of his sons Gene and Lennon were "eyeing each other up" from different bands.

Speaking on the Humans Of XS Manchester podcast, he revealed: "They're both eyeing each other up...from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they're sort of working it out."

The Everything's Electric singer added: "They're both playing guitar, I've not heard them sing yet, so that'll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it."

Talking more about their sound, he explained: "Lennon's music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled.''Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say."

Meanwhile, Lennon - who Liam shares with Patsy Kensit - is still going strong with his band Automotion.

Previously speaking about the outfit in an interview, Lennon revealed: "Certain bands like Slint, King Crimson, Black Midi, Fat White Family, they’ve all influenced us."

Speaking to designer Tessuti in a video titled Stand Out Stories, Lennon went on: "I’d define it as cacophony, just loud, harsh. It definitely has rock elements, experimental... We like to push boundaries as much as we can.”

According to the DICE website, the band are set to play the Windmill Brixton on 10th April this year, with an event description, which reads: "Automotion celebrate the release of a new single with a stacked line-up of guests".

Watch them perform live at The Windmill