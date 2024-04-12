Liam Gallagher on Blur's Song 2: "I could write that standing on my head"

Liam Gallagher with Damon Albarn in Blur's Song 2 video. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images, YouTube/Blur

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a video clip of Damon Albarn discussing the track.

Liam Gallagher has mocked Blur's Song 2 single, suggesting it's rubbish.

The former Oasis replied to a clip of his former Briptop rival Damon Albarn discussing how several people in the States have tried to claim songwriting credits to the 90s anthem.

Sharing his take on the video, the Manchester rocker wrote: "Gotta be of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS".

Gotta be of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

When a fan opined that it was better than anything the Manchester legend has written, he replied: "I could write that standing on my head you sp**kbubble".

I could write that standing on my head you spunkbubble — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

He then added: "It’s music for posh brats".

It’s music for posh brats — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

However it wasn't all negative criticism, as Liam had some praise for an album track from the Britpop band's 1991 Leisure album.

Quizzed what Blur song he would have liked to have written, he replied: "Sing".

Sing — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

It's not the first time Liam has been vocal on Twitter this month, recently responding to former bandmate Andy Bell's comments about an Oasis reunion.

The Ride co-founder - who played guitar in Oasis from 1999 - 2005 and was in Gallagher's next project, Beady Eye until its dissolution in 2014 - recently gave an interview, where he said he thought the Britpop band would "probably" reunite "at some point".

However, taking to Twitter, Gallagher suggested the musician shouldn't be getting fans "hopes up".

Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2024

When a fan pointed out that the guitarist was simply doing what Liam has himself done in the past, he responded: "I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health".

I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2024

Despite appearing to move on from an Oasis reunion, Liam Gallagher is set to turn up the nostalgia for his fans in a big way this summer.

After a short break in May, the Supersonic rocker will set off on his huge Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, which include four nights at The O2, London and four homecoming shows at Manchester Co-Op Live.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.