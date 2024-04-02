Liam Gallagher says son Gene's band will support him on 2024 Definitely Maybe dates

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
2 April 2024, 18:42 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 18:52
The former Oasis rocker has told a fan on Twitter that his youngest son will open for him on his dates to mark the 30th anniversary of the album.
Liam Gallagher has revealed his son Gene will open for him on his Definitely Maybe tour dates.
The former Oasis frontman is set to embark on a mammoth tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, with dates which include four shows at Manchester Co-Op Live and The O2, London respectively.
While Scottish Indie rockers The View and Liverpool Brit-poppers Cast have been previously confirmed as special guests on selected dates, it seems there's another opening act on the cards who could be very close to home.
When a fan complimented the music from his youngest son's band, Gallagher responded that he'd be putting "them on 1st for DM tour".
There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024
It's not the only indication Liam Gallagher has given about his special anniversary dates.
Though he's confirmed his plans to perform the classic album, which was first released on 29th August 1994, in-full as well as a helping of B-Sides from the era, fans hoping to hear any solo music will be sorely disappointed.
He joked to a fan: "No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket".
No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2023
He also confirmed to another fan that there's a 100 percent chance of Live Forever B-side, Cloudburst, appearing on the set.
100 p cent— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2023
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.
Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe