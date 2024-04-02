Liam Gallagher says son Gene's band will support him on 2024 Definitely Maybe dates

2 April 2024, 18:42 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 18:52

Liam Gallagher and his son Gene in 2018
Liam Gallagher and his son Gene in 2018. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

The former Oasis rocker has told a fan on Twitter that his youngest son will open for him on his dates to mark the 30th anniversary of the album.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his son Gene will open for him on his Definitely Maybe tour dates.

The former Oasis frontman is set to embark on a mammoth tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, with dates which include four shows at Manchester Co-Op Live and The O2, London respectively.

While Scottish Indie rockers The View and Liverpool Brit-poppers Cast have been previously confirmed as special guests on selected dates, it seems there's another opening act on the cards who could be very close to home.

When a fan complimented the music from his youngest son's band, Gallagher responded that he'd be putting "them on 1st for DM tour".

It's not the only indication Liam Gallagher has given about his special anniversary dates.

Though he's confirmed his plans to perform the classic album, which was first released on 29th August 1994, in-full as well as a helping of B-Sides from the era, fans hoping to hear any solo music will be sorely disappointed.

He joked to a fan: "No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket".

He also confirmed to another fan that there's a 100 percent chance of Live Forever B-side, Cloudburst, appearing on the set.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.

Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe

