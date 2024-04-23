Liam Gallagher comments on whether Guigsy will join Definitely Maybe dates

23 April 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 16:03

Liam Gallagher with image of former Oasis bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan from 1995 inset
Liam Gallagher with image of former Oasis bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan from 1995 inset. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has been quizzed about the original of the Manchester band, Paul McGuigan, after he was spotted out in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has fuelled speculation that Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan could be set to return for his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

The original Oasis bassist - who quit the band at the height of its fame in 1999 - was spotted and pictured for the first time in years, leading fans to question whether he'd be joining Liam on stage for his nostalgic dates this summer.

When one fan quizzed if we could expect to see the musician on the tour, where the former frontman will play the seminal album in full, he simply replied: "He knows where I am".

When another fan asked Liam if he'd have Guigsy down for a "reunion" he replied: "Yeah".

It's hard to know whether the Supersonic rocker was referring to the Definitely Maybe dates or a full-blown Oasis reunion, but it certainly doesn't seem as if he's got bad blood his ex bandmate.

One ex-Oasis member you can definitely expect on the nostalgic dates is Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who told Radio X that he "can't wait".

Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Christmas Day Show, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”

Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"

Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe

Also joining Liam on the mammoth dates will be his youngest son Gene's band VILLANELLE, who Liam has confirmed will open each show.

It's not all been smooth sailing however, as the Wall of Glass singer has had to bat off accusations of nepotism levelled towards him.

Taking to X earlier this month, he declared: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

