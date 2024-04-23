Liam Gallagher comments on whether Guigsy will join Definitely Maybe dates

On Air Now
23 April 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 16:03
The former Oasis rocker has been quizzed about the original of the Manchester band, Paul McGuigan, after he was spotted out in north London.
Liam Gallagher has fuelled speculation that Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan could be set to return for his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.
The original Oasis bassist - who quit the band at the height of its fame in 1999 - was spotted and pictured for the first time in years, leading fans to question whether he'd be joining Liam on stage for his nostalgic dates this summer.
When one fan quizzed if we could expect to see the musician on the tour, where the former frontman will play the seminal album in full, he simply replied: "He knows where I am".
When another fan asked Liam if he'd have Guigsy down for a "reunion" he replied: "Yeah".
It's hard to know whether the Supersonic rocker was referring to the Definitely Maybe dates or a full-blown Oasis reunion, but it certainly doesn't seem as if he's got bad blood his ex bandmate.
One ex-Oasis member you can definitely expect on the nostalgic dates is Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who told Radio X that he "can't wait".
Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Christmas Day Show, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”
Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"
Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe
Also joining Liam on the mammoth dates will be his youngest son Gene's band VILLANELLE, who Liam has confirmed will open each show.
It's not all been smooth sailing however, as the Wall of Glass singer has had to bat off accusations of nepotism levelled towards him.
Taking to X earlier this month, he declared: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"
