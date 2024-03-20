Oasis to mark 30 years of Supersonic with physical release

Oasis will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Supersonic. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band will mark three decades since the release of their iconic single, which featured on their 1994 Definitely Maybe album.

Oasis will celebrate 30 years since the release of their Supersonic single.

The track - which featured on the band's 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe - was released the same year on 11th April and now will get the re-release treatment in the form of a physical CD and special vinyl.

As detailed in a post shared by the band's former frontman Liam Gallagher, the single will be available in the form of its original CD and will come as a limited-edition pearl-coloured and numbered 7-inch.

Fans can pre-order Supersonic here, which will be available on 12th April 2024, 30 years after the song was first released.

See the product in all its glory courtesy of the official Oasis Twitter account below:

SUPERSONIC AT 30 💥



To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal debut single, Oasis will be re-releasing the original CD, plus a limited edition numbered and pearl coloured 7", on April 12th 2024.



Pre-order now > https://t.co/1xLM14l7lb



"I'm feeling supersonic, give me…

Noel Gallagher previously explained why Supersonic will always be his favourite Oasis song, telling Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan: “It’s always going to be Supersonic, Always. Just for how it came about that night and it still sounds amazing to me when I hear it.”

The rocker explained: “I just remember the circumstances of we were going to record Bring It On Down, ‘cause Alan McGee wanted it to be our first single and we couldn’t get it right and we had one more night left In the studio and someone goes to me, ‘Why don’t you just go and write another song?’

He scoffed: “‘Oh just like that!’ And I did.”

“I went into the back and I just wrote it. By the end of the night, that was the mix that we came away with and when we came down to London to see McGee and he said, ‘So did you get it?’ ‘Well no. We didn’t no, but we did this instead.’”

“We played him the cassette and he freaked out. And I still think when I hear it, because it came from nowhere, it’s still got the magic for me.”

