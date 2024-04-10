Liam Gallagher defends short gig sets on joint tour with John Squire

Liam Gallagher with the rocker and John Squire inset. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Tom Oxley Press

The former Oasis frontman has responded to comments surrounding his short-but-sweet gigs on his joint tour with John Squire.

Liam Gallagher has defended the short sets during his joint tour with John Squire.

The former Oasis rocker and ex-Stone Roses guitarist played a series of dates to celebrate the release of their self-titled debut album.

However some fans were disappointed that the duo only played an 11-song set, consisting of 10 songs of the record and a cover of The Rolling Stones Jumpin Jack Flash.

Now, in a new interview with NME, Gallagher has addressed the criticisms and told people they can "count themselves lucky".

He exclaimed: “10 songs and a f***ing cover!" adding: "What’s wrong with yous?”

After pointing out that many new acts “wouldn’t f***ing do a cover” he argued that audiences at their shows “can count themselves lucky”.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire cover The Rolling Stones at The Troxy

Liam also addressed the fact that the album itself only has 10 songs, despite plenty of material coming from their writing and recording sessions he said: "I’m glad there’s only 10 songs on the album. I think when you start doing more songs you take the foot off the gas on certain songs. Everything went into these 10 songs".

When it mooted that many artists choose to expand their albums to appease streaming platforms, he argued: "Well, they’re just teacher’s f***ing pets, aren’t they?"

"“We’re not here to be fucking famous and try to break into China, go up against fucking K-pop and that,:" added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "We don’t wanna be f***ing breaking out into too many sweats, you know what I mean?

"We’re at a certain age now. We don’t wanna look desperate.”

Liam Gallagher and John Squire play Just Another Rainbow at The Troxy

After completing their joint UK and European dates, the Manchester duo are set to play a special show at Brooklyn Paramount tomorrow night (11th April).

After a short break in May, Gallagher will then set off on his huge Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, which include four nights at The O2, London and four homecoming shows at Manchester Co-Op Live.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

