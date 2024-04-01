Live Forever by Oasis named Radio X Best Of British 2024

The original line-up of Oasis in November 1993: aul Arthurs aka Bonehead, Tony McCarroll, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan. Picture: James Fry / Getty Images

30 years after its release, the Oasis classic retains its place as the ultimate British song, according to Radio X listeners.

Radio X listeners have named Oasis’ seminal 1994 hit Live Forever as the Best British Song Of All Time, 30 years after its release.

Voted for by listeners in Radio X’s annual Best Of British poll – and topping the list for the second year in a row – Live Forever is one of four Oasis tracks making up the top 10, alongside Slide Away (#4), Champagne Supernova (#9), and Don’t Look Back In Anger (#10).

Coming in second is Queen’s 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody, which moves up one place from last year’s poll. New to the list this year, Nothing But Thieves’ 2023 single Overcome comes third, and The Stone Roses’ 1989 masterpiece I Am The Resurrection moves up one place to fifth. Arctic Monkeys’ 505 and The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter place at sixth and seventh respectively.

Oasis - Live Forever (Official HD Remastered Video)

Radio X Best Of British 2024 Top 10

Oasis - Live Forever (NON-MOVER) Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (UP 1 PLACE Nothing But Thieves - Overcome (HIGHEST NEW ENTRY) Oasis - Slide Away (DOWN 2 PLACES) The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection (UP 1 PLACE) Arctic Monkeys - 505 (DOWN 2 PLACES) Nothing But Thieves - Welcome To The DCC ( NEW ENTRY) The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (UP 1 PLACE) Oasis - Champagne Supernova (DOWN 2 PLACES) Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger (UP 1 PLACE)

Southend rock band Nothing But Thieves have the most new entries on the 2024 Best Of British chart; their 2023 single Overcome went straight in at Number 3 on this year's chart, while their single Welcome To The DCC was not far behind at Number 7. Bringing up the rear was fan favourite Amsterdam, at Number 21.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves | Overcome

Having burst onto the scene last year, The Last Dinner Party make their debut in the Radio X Best of British chart with their debut single Nothing Matters. Last year's breakthrough artist, Wet Leg, make the list again with their track Wet Dream.

Also this year, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under falls out of the top 10, down seven places to 12th place. David Bowie’s "Heroes" moves up seven places to 11th, and Pink Floyd move up 12 places with the title track of their 1975 album Wish You Were Here. Tracks from Joy Division, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Skunk Anansie all make this year's Top 20.

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

As a city famed for its musical heritage, Manchester was the most represented city on the list, with 35 songs from 11 different bands, including tracks from New Order, Blossoms, The Stone Roses, Elbow and The Smiths.

Come Together is the only track by Liverpool legends The Beatles to make the chart this year. A total of 25 songs from 15 different bands on the list originate from London, with artists like Blur, David Bowie, Florence + the Machine, The Who, and The Libertines all making the top 100.

Oasis have the most entries in the Radio X Best Of British 2024 chart. Picture: James Fry / Getty Images

The Libertines - Run Run Run

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “Thirty years after its release, it is fitting to see Live Forever retain top spot in this year’s list of the best tunes Britain has to offer. While Radio X listeners have given nostalgia a nod, it is also exciting to see contemporary artists like Nothing But Thieves, Wet Leg and The Last Dinner Party come into the fold after another fascinating year in music.”

