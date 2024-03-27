Liam Gallagher & John Squire wrap up UK dates of their joint tour at the Troxy, London

Liam Gallagher and John Squire conclude UK leg of joint tour at the Troxy, London. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legends have concluded their UK and Irish dates in support their joint, self-titled album. Get our highlights from the show.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire concluded the UK leg of their joint tour dates last night (Tuesday 26th March), playing the historic Troxy in London's East End.

After a supporting set from special guest Jake Bugg, the former Oasis frontman and ex-The Stone Roses' - joined by Barrie Cadogan on bass and Joey Waronker on drums - treated fans to a showcase of their UK number one album.

Much to the delight of the crowds, the Manchester giants chose to kick things off with the album's lead single, Just Another Rainbow, with Squire's psychedelic guitar hook reverberating throughout the Grade II-listed venue.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire play Just Another Rainbow at The Troxy

Despite previous criticisms of a short set and accusations of a lack of enery, the crowd were more than happy to hear the pair rattle through their new record, some singing along to every word.

Yes, the songs were less stadium-filling and more small jazz-club worthy, but they allowed the band to show off their musicianship, while Gallagher swaggered about on stage.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most 'laddy' portion of the night came when the pair cracked out their Mars To Liverpool single, which has fast proved itself to be a bit of an instant classic.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire play Mars To Liverpool at The Troxy

As they've ended every set on their tour so far, after a brief encore, the duo returned to play The Rolling Stones' Jumping Jack Flash. Watch the crescendo of their performance below:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire cover The Rolling Stones at The Troxy

If you were expecting an Oasis-cum-Stone Roses banger-fest, then clearly you weren't listening very closely. Liam Gallagher and John Squire vowed not to play songs from their famous and they finished off their string of gigs just as they started; treating die-hard fans to the tracks from their debut joint effort in an intimate setting.

Yes, it would have been nice to get an extra cover or two thrown in the mix, but with Liam soon set for his mammoth Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates, we can probably forgive him alittle brevity.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates after Easter, playing shows in Paris, Berlin and Milan, before heading Stateside for a special gig at Paramount in Brooklyn, New York.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's setlist at the Troxy on 26th March 2024:

Just Another Rainbow One Day at a Time I'm a Wheel Love You Forever Make It Up as You Go Along You're Not the Only One I'm So Bored Mars to Liverpool Mother Nature's Song Raise Your Hands

Encore:

11. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's remaining dates:

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount