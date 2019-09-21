WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Wall Of Glass Live

21 September 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 21 September 2019, 15:01

See the Oasis man take on one of his solo tracks, live and acoustic on the roof of Radio X’s studios.

In February 2018, Liam Gallagher played a fantastic, acoustic gig on the roof of Radio X's studios in Leicester Square, London.

To a tiny audience of just 80 people, Liam unleashed some Oasis classics, but also showcased some of the tracks from his debut solo album, As You Were.

Take a look at Liam performing the opening track of the album, Wall Of Glass above.

Liam himself told Chris Moyles that Wall Of Glass was an “Absolute stomper. I love singing it, no-nonsense rock ’n’ roll guitar music.”

And, if you liked that, take a listen to Gallagher performing the Oasis evergreen Wonderwall.

As You Were was Liam Gallagher's debut album, released in October 2017. The LP also featured the tracks Paper Crown, For What It's Worth, Come Back To Me and Chinatown, and the record went straight to Number 1 in the UK album charts.

Here's Liam taking Chris Moyles through the entire album track-by-track:

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher live at Radio X

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever live and acoustic at Radio X
Liam Gallagher live with Oasis in 2000

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher really wants to play Knebworth again

Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. album cover

Why has Liam Gallagher called his new album Why Me. Why Not?

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions