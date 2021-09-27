Watch Coldplay perform Fix You with Billie Eilish & Finneas at Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay to perform 'Fix You' at Global Citizen Live in New York on 25th September 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen). Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Radio X

Chris Martin and co were joined by the No Time To Die singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas during their epic set in New York on Saturday.

Coldplay were joined on stage by pop icon Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas during their rousing set at Global Citizen Live.

The No Time To Die singer and her brother and collaborator helped perform the UK band's triumphant tear-jerker Fix You during their show in New York on Saturday.

Take a look at the performance of one of their most recognised songs alongside the duo below:

The Global Citizen Live event was broadcast and livestreamed for 24-hours, taking place in numerous cities across the world.

Chris Martin and co. headlined the New York leg of the global event, which saw performances from major stars in Paris, London, Los Angeles, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, and Mumbai.

They were later joined on stage by pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for a touching version of Yellow, which was performed acoustically.

Stevie Wonder headlined the LA event, and was joined by Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, ONEREPUBLIC, and H.E.R., and Duran Duran headlined London alongside Kylie Minogue, with Nile Rodgers & Chic joining them.

The epic Paris event saw a headline performance from Ed Sheeran after Doja Cat and Christine and the Queens played, with Elton John opening up the global event with a powerful renditions of classics Your Song, Rocketman, and Tiny Dancer beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Speaking about the impactful music event, Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen, said:

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation."

“We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

“As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”