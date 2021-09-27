Watch Coldplay perform Fix You with Billie Eilish & Finneas at Global Citizen Live

27 September 2021, 13:42 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 13:48

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay to perform 'Fix You' at Global Citizen Live in New York on 25th September 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay to perform 'Fix You' at Global Citizen Live in New York on 25th September 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen). Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

Chris Martin and co were joined by the No Time To Die singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas during their epic set in New York on Saturday.

Coldplay were joined on stage by pop icon Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas during their rousing set at Global Citizen Live.

The No Time To Die singer and her brother and collaborator helped perform the UK band's triumphant tear-jerker Fix You during their show in New York on Saturday.

Take a look at the performance of one of their most recognised songs alongside the duo below:

READ MORE: Coldplay and BTS release My Universe single

The Global Citizen Live event was broadcast and livestreamed for 24-hours, taking place in numerous cities across the world.

Chris Martin and co. headlined the New York leg of the global event, which saw performances from major stars in Paris, London, Los Angeles, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, and Mumbai.

They were later joined on stage by pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for a touching version of Yellow, which was performed acoustically.

Stevie Wonder headlined the LA event, and was joined by Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, ONEREPUBLIC, and H.E.R., and Duran Duran headlined London alongside Kylie Minogue, with Nile Rodgers & Chic joining them.

The epic Paris event saw a headline performance from Ed Sheeran after Doja Cat and Christine and the Queens played, with Elton John opening up the global event with a powerful renditions of classics Your Song, Rocketman, and Tiny Dancer beneath the Eiffel Tower.

READ MORE: Elton John's rescheduled UK tour dates: Everything we know so far

Speaking about the impactful music event, Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen, said:

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation."

READ MORE: 20 things you didn't know about Coldplay's Parachutes album

“We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

“As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Latest Videos

The Chris Moyles Show play The onesie Challenge

Chris and Dom play The Onesie Challenge

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dave Grohl reminisces over Nirvana's Nevermnind

Dave Grohl on Nevermind: "It's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life"

Nirvana

Dom reviews the Chelsea Flower Show

Dom's rock 'n' roll evening at the Chelsea Flower Show

Coldplay Songs

Coldplay Latest

See more Coldplay Latest

Coldplay and BTS have announced their new single

Coldplay and BTS release My Universe single

Chris Martin performing with the Parachutes globe all present and correct. It was bought for £10 from a local WH Smiths

20 things you didn't know about Coldplay's Parachutes album

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Coldplay

Coldplay announce Music Of The Spheres album with five emojis on the tracklist
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Chris Moyles

Coldplay want album with emojis for song titles