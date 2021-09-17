Ed Sheeran's 2022 + - = x Tour: Dates and how to buy tickets

Ed Sheeran will embark on a 2022 tour. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

The singer-songwriter has shared his new UK and European dates. Find out where he's headed and when and how you can buy tickets.

Ed Sheeran has announced stadium tour dates for 2022.

The British singer-songwriter will embark on this + - = x Tour, which is read "The Mathematics Tour" next year, where he'll play three shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Bad Habits singer will travel the breadth of the UK and Ireland, playing songs from across his decade long career, but where is he headed and when do tickets go on sale?

Find out here.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran nearly quit music after becoming a dad

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour in 2022?

Yes, Ed Sheeran has announced stadium dates for 2022, entitled The + - = x Tour or The Mathematics Tour.

What are Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour dates?

28 April 2022– Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

5 May 2022 - Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

12 May 2022 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

3 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

29 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

1 July – Wembley Stadium, London

Ed Sheeran will also visit Europe. Get his full dates at edsheeran.com/tour.

When do 2022 tour dates go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 8am BST in Northern Ireland and 9am in the rest of the UK on 25 September at https://www.edsheeran.com/tour.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran announces new = album