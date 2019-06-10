WATCH: Taron Egerton joins Sir Elton John to perform Your Song

The actor appeared with the Rocketman legend onstage this weekend playing an all-time classic.

Sir Elton John brought out surprise guest Taron Egerton for a special version of Your Song at the opening night of the UK leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

The 29-year-old actor - who plays Elton in the acclaimed musical - joined the legend for a rendition of the 1970 hit at Hove's County Ground in East Sussex, England, on Sunday night (9 June).

Taron rocked a rainbow shirt and Elton's signature oversized spectacles, while Elton himself wore a sparkly pink dressing gown and matching glasses.

Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton attend the photocall for "Rocketman". Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The first night of Elton's farewell tour drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man and comedians David Walliams, Alan Carr and John Bishop in attendance.

It was a special evening for Elton as some of his father Stanley Dwight's family were also there.

Elton said: "I love you all so much", before he performed Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

The 72-year-old superstar played for two-and-half-hours and opened the set with Bennie And The Jets, before playing all his classic hits, including Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing, and ended with an emotional rendition of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton attend the "Rocketman" Gala Party. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Elton has been seen in a wheelchair recently after spraining his ankle, but the iconic musician promised to give his fans the best possible show as he played down any potential health fears and insisted he is "physically very fit".

He said recently: "A show that long is easy. I play tennis three times a week and walk in the pool three times a week, so I'm physically very fit, and that's stamina."

Elton - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - previously had to cancel two Florida shows in November due to an ear infection.

The star says of his farewell tour: "I just don't like schlepping any more. I mean, I schlep in the best way possible. It's emotional, but it's good emotional.

"I'm not crying about leaving everything -- I wanted to go out and really enjoy it. I suppose towards the end it will be different, but at the moment I'm having a ball. I'm on a high."